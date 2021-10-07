Orange Coast College Opens Professional Mariner Training Center
NEWPORT BEACH一 Orange Coast College celebrated the official opening of the brand-new Professional Mariner Training Center in a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Sept. 24. City, local, and state officials, including former director and now Newport Beach Mayor Brad Avery, Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley, Assemblywoman Cottie Petrie-Norris, and State Senator Dave Min, visited the campus to celebrate the new maritime training facility, which is part of OCC’s re-branded Newport Beach Waterfront Campus.www.thelog.com
Comments / 0