Inhaler get Davina McCall moshing at London concert

By Celebretainment
lincolnnewsnow.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInhaler got Davina McCall moshing at their show at the O2 Forum Kentish Town in London on Wednesday night (06.10.21). The Irish rock band wowed the sold-out crowd which included the TV star who just couldn't resist getting in the middle of a mosh pit and rocking out with the rest of the group's fans.

