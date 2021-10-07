CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

On troop withdrawals and budgeting

Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 6 days ago

To be able to honestly judge a withdrawal, first you need one to compare it to. We only have had one other Military withdrawal, Gerald Ford's chaotic, disastrous withdrawal from Vietnam. Saigon fell in two days. Reports indicated that 20,000 to 30,000 orphans were left behind, and many had U.S. fathers. An account reported that a colonel who promised the 420 loyal Vietnamese Embassy workers would be evacuated but they were left behind.

Defense One

‘There Will Be No Withdrawal’: Syrian Allies Say US Has Promised to Keep Some Troops There

U.S. ground forces are still fighting ISIS in Syria as the Biden administration changes its approach in Afghanistan and Iraq—but for how long?. America’s Kurdish allies say the uncertainty—about U.S. troops’ continued presence in northeast Syria, about Washington’s will to keep Turkey in check—has emboldened Ankara, which Syrian Kurds view as more dangerous than the Assad regime.
Gerald Ford
Fox News

Hannity: Biden planning aid to Taliban as the economy tanks, Americans show disapproval with anti-Joe chants

President Biden and his administration are planning to send American taxpayer money to Afghanistan as the economy continues to tank back home with record inflation, gas prices rising, and supply-chain chaos, Sean Hannity said Tuesday during his opening monologue – adding that many Americans are beginning to publicly show their frustration with the White House.
Washington Post

How the Afghanistan withdrawal helps the CIA

Daniel W. Drezner is a professor of international politics at the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts University and a regular contributor to PostEverything. The dust continues to settle on the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, as emotions are acknowledged and processed. Perhaps it is now possible to consider what President Biden’s strategic choice will mean for U.S. foreign policy.
Foreign Policy

Pentagon Leaders Contradict Biden Over Troops in Afghanistan

Top Defense Department officials testified publicly for the first time on Tuesday about the U.S. military withdrawal from Afghanistan amid a wider public reckoning about the chaotic end to America’s longest war. U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley, and Central Command chief...
kiow.com

Ernst: “This was not a conditions based withdrawal.”

U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), a former company commander during Operation Iraqi Freedom, today pressed top military officials Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley, and Commander of U.S. Central Command General Kenneth McKenzie at a Senate Armed Services Committee on the Biden Administration’s haphazard withdrawal from Afghanistan.
Washington Post

Video: Biden vs. the generals on 2,500 troops in Afghanistan

GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS: “But your top military advisers warned against withdrawing on this timeline. They wanted you to keep about 2,500 troops.”. BIDEN: “No, they didn’t. It was split. That wasn’t true. That wasn’t true.”. “My assessment was, back in the fall of ’20 and remained consistent throughout that we should...
pinalcentral.com

Tags in guns could put US troops at risk

The Associated Press has found that some units in the U.S. military are using radio frequency identification to keep track of guns. But placing RFID tags in weapons raises security concerns that enemies could detect troops on the battlefield. (Sept. 30)
kttn.com

Audio: Hawley challenges U.S. Defense Secretary about troop withdrawal from Afghanistan

America’s top military leaders are facing tough questions today from the U.S. Senate Armed Services Committee about the U.S. military withdrawal from Afghanistan. The committee hearing follows the Biden Administration’s plan to withdraw troops before thousands of U.S. civilians and Afghan allies were removed from the country and 13 U.S. service members were killed by a suicide bomber while evacuating them.
The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

