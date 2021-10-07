On troop withdrawals and budgeting

To be able to honestly judge a withdrawal, first you need one to compare it to. We only have had one other Military withdrawal, Gerald Ford's chaotic, disastrous withdrawal from Vietnam. Saigon fell in two days. Reports indicated that 20,000 to 30,000 orphans were left behind, and many had U.S. fathers. An account reported that a colonel who promised the 420 loyal Vietnamese Embassy workers would be evacuated but they were left behind.