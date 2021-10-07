Kalamazoo RESA hosting hiring event for bus drivers

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Later this month there will be a hiring event to recruit more bus drivers for Kalamazoo County.

The Kalamazoo Regional Educational Service Agency will be holding a virtual hiring event for Kalamazoo County school districts on Thursday, Oct. 14, it said in a release. The event will run from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Zoom.

School districts throughout West Michigan and across the country are facing bus driver shortages, forcing schools to cancel routes or temporarily cancel busing all together.

“The shortage of bus drivers is hurting students and their families,” Kalamazoo RESA Assistant Superintendent Tom Zahrt said in the release. “We hope this virtual hiring event will highlight the benefits of being a bus driver and help local schools hire the drivers they need.”

Kalamazoo RESA said many districts are offering a signing bonus.

Bus drivers need a commercial driver’s license but districts will provide that training for free, Kalamazoo RESA said.

The Zoom link is available here. More information can be found at kresa.org.