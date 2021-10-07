CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

16 Trending Tweets Roasting Men To A Perfect Crisp

Cheezburger
Cheezburger
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Guys, you had it coming. Stop giving women reasons to roast you and we'll stop making these countdowns. Until then, these spicey and saucy roasts will be served at the dinner table. Men continue to lie about their height, avoid commitment, wear Rick & Morty shirts to nice events and hold in their emotions until they die. All of these actions are unhealthy and documented below. Men really do have next-level audacity sometimes. These tweets have over 100K likes because women around the world are throwing up their hands and their phones in relatable defeat.

cheezburger.com

Comments / 0

Related
TheConversationAU

What is 'the ick'? A psychological scientist explains this TikTok trend

“The ick”, much discussed on TikTok and Instagram lately, is where attraction to a current or potential partner is suddenly flipped to a feeling of disgust. It’s often triggered in an instant, social media users say, by witnessing some kind of turn-off – a bad dance move, a grating laugh, or an off-putting eating style. So what might be behind “the ick”? Read more: Love lockdown: the pandemic has put pressure on many relationships, but here's how to tell if yours will survive ...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roasts#Roasting#Rick Morty
fitfoodiefinds.com

Crispy Roasted Red Potatoes

Make these crispy roasted red potatoes for the most delicious side dish you’ve ever had. They are perfectly crispy on the outside and fluffy on the inside. When it comes to potatoes, we are huge fans. We love sweet potatoes, baked potatoes, potato salad, you name it! Enjoy this classic roasted red potatoes recipe.
RECIPES
williams-sonoma.com

Everything You Need for the Perfect Roast

Let’s talk about roasting. Whether you have a turkey, a beef roast, or a pork roast in your sights as the mercury drops, some among you just pine to roast. We’re right there with you: Let’s turn up the heat! Here’s the Roasting 101 you need. What Is a Roast,...
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
The Independent

10 best roasting tins for rustling up the perfect Sunday lunch

Where would we be without roasting tins? They might seem pretty primal, but there’s beauty in simplicity and as the good people say, if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. The best roasting tins have a primary function in our minds, and that’s to churn out Sunday lunches come the weekend. They’re the backbone of producing any good joint, allowing you to get both succulent meat and a layer of cooking juices for gravy, and they also step up when it comes to potatoes too. It’s probably about time we give them an inch more respect, frankly. No more leaving...
FOOD & DRINKS
enstarz.com

Brian Laundrie's Sister Unknowingly Spills Strong Proof Family Knows His Whereabouts

Brian Laundrie's sister gave information that contradicted the family's initial statement. As the search for Laundrie intensifies, more questionable details about his disappearance started to emerge. This time, his sister's previous claims put the family's story under suspicion. On September 17, Laundrie's sister Cassandra spoke to ABC's "Good Morning America"...
FLORIDA STATE
KICK AM 1530

Watch Bizarre Red Flying Object Spotted in Illinois Just Disappear

It's a bird, it's a plane, nope just a bizarre red/orange object in the sky that no one has any idea what it is. Personally, and I don't know why I think it looks like a plane. I mean I can see the wings and the body of the plane. Why it's that color and not a regular color of an airplane, that I can't explain, but it does look like an airplane to me.
ASTRONOMY
Indy100

Meet the man with the largest nose in the world

A Turkish man has taken nosiness to the next level by being the official record holder for the world’s largest nose.Turkish man Mehmet Özyürek officially has the longest nose on a living person, according to the Guinness World Records.Özyürek’s sniffer is 8.8 cm (3.46 in) long from the bridge to the tip.The 71-year-old appeared on the set of Italian TV show Lo Show dei Record in 2010 to have his schnoz measured.#OnThsDay in 2010 Mehmet Özyürek from Turkey was officially confirmed as our record holder for the longest nose on a living person. Mehmet's magnificent nose measures 8.8 cm...
WORLD
Hello Magazine

Jennifer Aniston shares intimate bedroom photo in honour of special milestone

Jennifer Aniston celebrated a very special birthday on Monday – her dog Lord Chesterfield turned one. To mark the special occasion, the Friends star shared several pictures of him taken over the past year, but it was the ones of him now that got fans talking – as they appear to show Jennifer in her birthday suit.
CELEBRITIES
Upworthy

Her Baby Had A Secret. She Learned It On The Day She Died.

Congenital heart defects are the most common birth defect, affecting 1 in 110 babies. Many of them don't show up on an ultrasound. Pulse ox screening could help doctors discover and repair heart defects before they turn deadly. Sounds like a good idea to me. Warning: This is the tragic story of a baby who died. It includes an image of her shortly before her death.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Tyla

Experts Warn Against Scalp Popping TikTok Trend

TikTok is full of useful tips and trends – we’ve learned how to make a whole host of luxurious bakes, turned our bikini bottoms into bikini tops, and even found the best way to defend ourselves while wearing acrylic nails. But the latest TikTok craze is one you should absolutely...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
WKMI

Dazzling Blue Stones Found in Michigan Aren’t Stones At All

Earlier this year, a friend from Florida introduced me to the 'glowing rocks of the UP' also known as the Yooper Stone. You can read more below:. Now, I'm learning that there's another sought-after, collectible stone here in Michigan: The Leland Blue Stone. Here's the thing though...it's not actually a stone. Let me explain.
MICHIGAN STATE
ComicBook

Krispy Kreme Is Changing Its Name

Henceforth Krispy Kreme shall be known as Krispy Skreme...well, until Halloween, that is. Monday afternoon, the iconic doughnut chain announced a temporary change in its name as part of its overarching Halloween promotion. Along with special Krispy Kreme boxes and other associated marketing collateral, the chain is introducing four all-new doughnuts and some new promotions all in celebration of spooky season.
RESTAURANTS
Cheezburger

Cheezburger

Brooklyn, NY
25K+
Followers
18K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The Cheezburger Network, known for some of the top procrastination sites on the web, including I Can Has Cheezburger?, FAIL Blog, and Memebase, is one of the earliest drivers behind the massive explosion of Memes and related Internet Culture.

 https://www.cheezburger.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy