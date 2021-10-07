16 Trending Tweets Roasting Men To A Perfect Crisp
Guys, you had it coming. Stop giving women reasons to roast you and we'll stop making these countdowns. Until then, these spicey and saucy roasts will be served at the dinner table. Men continue to lie about their height, avoid commitment, wear Rick & Morty shirts to nice events and hold in their emotions until they die. All of these actions are unhealthy and documented below. Men really do have next-level audacity sometimes. These tweets have over 100K likes because women around the world are throwing up their hands and their phones in relatable defeat.cheezburger.com
