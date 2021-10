New York State’s Excluded Workers Fund is running out of cash, leaving many undocumented workers out of the $2.1 billion program. When she took office in August, Governor Kathy Hochul prioritized the Excluded Workers Fund, created to assist workers who did not qualify for federal pandemic aid. Late Friday, the Department of Labor posted a notice on its website: "We are no longer accepting new applications. Applications are processed in the order they’re received. We cannot guarantee that funds will be available for claims submitted after 9/24/21."

