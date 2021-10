PHOENIX – With hate crimes on the rise in Arizona, the FBI is launching a statewide campaign to increase awareness and encourage citizens to report incidents. Federal hate crimes – criminal acts that generally involve the use of force or violence and are motivated in some part by biases against the victims’ race, religion, disability, sexual orientation, ethnicity, gender or gender identity — are historically underreported, the FBI said Wednesday in a press release.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO