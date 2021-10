Office will vigorously investigate and bring actions against schools that cheat students and taxpayers. WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Department of Education announced the recent establishment of an Office of Enforcement within Federal Student Aid, reporting directly to the chief operating officer. The Office of Enforcement will strengthen oversight of and enforcement actions against postsecondary schools that participate in the federal student loan, grant, and work-study programs. The Department states this action restores an office that was first established in 2016, but deprioritized in the previous administration.

