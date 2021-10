James Harden is one of the best scorers the NBA has ever seen, and while fans might not like his style, you cannot deny the talent he possesses out on the court. This year, he is looking to win the first NBA title of his career, and based on the Brooklyn Nets roster, it looks like he has a solid chance of getting there, as long as Kyrie Irving is available. There are various teams that stand in the way of the Nets, including the Los Angeles Lakers, who have a stacked roster of their own.

NBA ・ 9 DAYS AGO