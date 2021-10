Whether it be for fall, another season, or year-round, we all know the typical checklist for fashion basics. It includes (but isn’t limited to) tees, jeans, button-downs, sneakers, and more. However, there are certain pieces not on those lists that—within my own wardrobe, among our editorial team, and throughout the fashion industry at large—are, at this point, so common and essential they’re due for an upgrade. Sure, they seemed just like regular trends at first, but when something sticks around long enough or makes a big impression within a short amount of time, it deserves to be recategorized accordingly.

APPAREL ・ 4 DAYS AGO