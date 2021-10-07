CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
University use of public-private development partnerships starts to pick up after slow 2020

After a quiet 2020, colleges and universities are starting to return to an increasingly popular option for real estate development that mitigates overall risk and reduces upfront costs: public-private partnerships.

