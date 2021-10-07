CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Margaret Avery of 'Color Purple' Is Now 77 Rocking a Gray Afro 35 Years after the Movie

By Monica Otayza
Amomama
Amomama
 5 days ago
Margaret Avery of "The Color Purple" is now a gorgeous 77-year-old woman rocking a gray afro 35 years after the hit movie was released in 1985. She's now working on a brand new project that fans can look forward to. Steven Spielberg's 1985 film "The Color Purple" was well-received and...

