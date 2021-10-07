MPD: Man sent child pornography images through Kik messaging app

Trevor Riley Riley, 37, allegedly sent images of nude children engaged in sex acts to other Kik users. (SCSO)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is behind bars after Memphis police say he sent images of child pornography to other users through the Kik messaging app.

On Feb. 23, MPD received a tip through a cyber tip line from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

The report was generated by a company that owns the smartphone messaging app Kik Messenger, according to an affidavit.

The company reported a Kik user had sent multiple videos on four different dates that showed sex acts with children, records show.

A search warrant was sent to Google for the email address registered to the account, and the email was tracked to Trevor Riley, 37.

A subpoena sent to AT&T revealed subscriber information for the IP addresses used to connect the account to the Kik platform were assigned to Riley’s home on Plantation Cove in Memphis, records show.

A search warrant revealed Riley sent images depicting nude children engaged in sex acts to other users on the Kik platform on or about Dec. 18, 2020; Dec. 28, 2020; Jan. 2, 2021; and Jan. 3, 2021.

Riley is charged with Aggravated Sexual Exploitation of a Minor.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.