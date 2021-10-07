Failure to Verify Address/Be Photographed - Sex Offender

Criminal Trespass / Criminal Mischief / Disorderly Conduct Arrests, 9:02 a.m., Sunday, October 3, 2021, 900 block Clark Street (LT) – Monique R. Johnson, F/42, of Philadelphia, PA, was charged with the above offenses following a domestic dispute. During the altercation, Johnson and another person pounded on the front door of the victim’s residence. Both then unlawfully entered the victim’s home, using an open front window. The victim then forcefully removed Johnson and the other person from the home. Once back outside, Johnson and the other person threw rocks at the windows of the residence, causing $200.00 in damage. Johnson and the other person also created a breach of the peace, causing numerous citizens to call 9-1-1 to report their actions. Both were arrested, processed, and taken to Central Arraignment.
Comments / 0