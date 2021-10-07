CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pennsylvania State

Failure to Verify Address/Be Photographed - Sex Offender

crimewatchpa.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pennsylvania State Police Troop K – Media Barracks initiated an investigation into registered sexual offender, Tyrone COOK, DOB: 04/23/1976, who has a lifetime term of registration. COOK failed to appear during his scheduled verification window and is no longer residing at his last documented... All site content on the...

www.crimewatchpa.com

Comments / 0

Related
crimewatchpa.com

Firearm not to be carried w/o a license

On 08/08/2021 at approximately 2:00am hours, West Chester Police were dispatched to the 100 block of S High Street for the report of an assault involving a firearm. After an investigation, a warrant was issued for Isaac Mugwe,21/B/M of Coatesville. On 09/29/2021, Isaac Mugwe was taken into custody... All site...
WEST CHESTER, PA
crimewatchpa.com

Aggravated Assault on Law Enforcement and 8 additional charges

On May 31, 2021 at 9:23PM, The OPD were dispatched to the intersection of Lincoln Street and Chase Street for a male standing in the middle of the roadway blocking traffic. The suspect was later identified as 23 year old male, Martin Aguilar-Ledesma of Oxford. As police officers approached, Aguilar...
OXFORD, PA
crimewatchpa.com

75 3301 A Failure to Keep Right (Summary)

On 9/3/21, a LWTPD officer performed a traffic stop in the area of Abels Road and New Bridgeville Road. The driver was identified as Robert V. Ferguson, age 49 of Red Lion, PA. Based on the investigation of this traffic stop, Ferguson was placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI. On 9/28/21,...
RED LION, PA
crimewatchpa.com

(1) count of Aggravated Assault (F1); (1) count of Strangulation (F2); (1) count of Simple Assault (M2); (1) count of Harassment (S)

On September 29, 2021, at approximately 11:45 AM, officers responded to 111 N. High Street for a reported assault. As a result of an investigation, Antonio Castaneda 21/WH/M/West Chester was taken into custody for Strangulation and Aggravated Assault. A preliminary hearing is pending. (1) count of Aggravated Assault (F1); (1)...
WEST CHESTER, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
crimewatchpa.com

DUI 3802 (a)(1) and DUI 3802 (b)

A warrant has been issued for Robert Ferreri for DUI. Ferreri failed to show up to DUI court on 10/7/21. Charges stem from an incident on Rt. 283 in August. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to submit a tip via Crimewatch or contact East Hempfield Twp. PD 717-898-3103. Ferreri is...
PUBLIC SAFETY
crimewatchpa.com

Disorderly Conduct

On 10/07/2021 CPD units took a report of disorderly conduct at the intersection of Carlton Avenue and Alexander Avenue. The suspect was in a two door sedan gray in color and shot the victim with a nerf gun as she was walking. Anyone with information may contact CPD at (717) 264 4131 or submit a tip through Crimewatch.
PUBLIC SAFETY
crimewatchpa.com

ising, chris - (1 Count Terroristic Threats and 1 additional charge

On October 3, 2021 at approximately 1:30pm, the West Chester Police Department was dispatched to the Giant Store, located at 698 Downingtown Pike, for a report of a disturbance. Through interviews of the victim and witnesses, it was determined that Christopher Ising (W/M/41YOA of West Chester) had threated to cause harm to the victim. Ising was later arrested and charged with Terroristic Threats. He was transported to Chester County Prison to await arraignment. A preliminary hearing is pending.
WEST CHESTER, PA
crimewatchpa.com

(1) driving while suspended

Shippensburg Police Department conducted a traffic stop in the 200 block of North Queen Street. Khaleif Rhone was identified as the driver. Rhone was found to be driving under influence of a controlled substance. Rhone has been charged with DUI controlled substance and driving with a suspended... All site content...
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pennsylvania State Police#Crimewatch#Crimewatch Technologies
crimewatchpa.com

Aguilar-Ledesma, Martin - Aggravated Assault on Law Enforcement and 8 additional charges

On May 31, 2021 at 9:23PM, The OPD were dispatched to the intersection of Lincoln Street and Chase Street for a male standing in the middle of the roadway blocking traffic. The suspect was later identified as 23 year old male, Martin Aguilar-Ledesma of Oxford. As police officers approached, Aguilar-Ledesma fled on foot to hide in a rear yard in the 400 block Lincoln Street. Once located, Aguilar-Ledesma was shouting "FBI" and ignored several lawful police commands. Police deployed a Tazer to subdue Aguilar-Ledesma after resisting arrest. Once in custody, Aguilar-Ledesma threatened 3 times, "you're gonna die boy!" and then headbutted another police officer in the head. Aguilar-Ledesma was later released on bail. On October 12, 2021, Aguilar-Ledesma was held on all 9 charges at the preliminary hearing, Oxford District Court 15-3-05 and transported to Chester County Prison.
OXFORD, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
crimewatchpa.com

Morton, Eric George - Retail Theft (M)

All site content on the CRIMEWATCH portal is the specific and unquestionable property of the appropriate law enforcement agency that maintains, manages and administers content. Content is subject to change at any time. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. CRIMEWATCH Technologies, affiliates and subsidiaries are in no way responsible for accuracy, timeliness, or relevancy of the information populating this site.
MORTON, PA
crimewatchpa.com

(5) Counts Felony Theft From Motor Vehicle

Theft From Motor Vehicle / Loitering and Prowling at Nighttime Arrest, 12:01 to 5:00 a.m., Wednesday, September 15, 2021 (LT) – Deamija Deamonte Robertson, M/21, of Lancaster, PA, was charged with the above offenses following an investigation into a rash of car break-ins. Robertson was observed... All site content on...
LANCASTER, PA
crimewatchpa.com

Johnson, Monique R - (1) count Criminal Trespass and 2 additional charges

Criminal Trespass / Criminal Mischief / Disorderly Conduct Arrests, 9:02 a.m., Sunday, October 3, 2021, 900 block Clark Street (LT) – Monique R. Johnson, F/42, of Philadelphia, PA, was charged with the above offenses following a domestic dispute. During the altercation, Johnson and another person pounded on the front door of the victim’s residence. Both then unlawfully entered the victim’s home, using an open front window. The victim then forcefully removed Johnson and the other person from the home. Once back outside, Johnson and the other person threw rocks at the windows of the residence, causing $200.00 in damage. Johnson and the other person also created a breach of the peace, causing numerous citizens to call 9-1-1 to report their actions. Both were arrested, processed, and taken to Central Arraignment.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
crimewatchpa.com

(1 count) of Possessing Instruments of a Crime

Santos-Pagan, Ashley Omar - (1 count) Burglary (F1) and 2 additional charges. West York Police make arrest in Dewey Street Shooting. The West York Police have taken into custody Ashley Omar Santos-Pagan for the overnight shooting & home invasion / burglary of a Dewey Street home in West York Borough. Specifically, we allege that on September 18, 2021, at approx. 0230 hrs...
WEST YORK, PA
crimewatchpa.com

Celissaint, Gamanuel - Defiant Tresspass

On 10/8/21 at approximately 5:19pm the Columbia Borough Police Department was dispatched to the 600 block of Plane Street for a threats complaint. Upon arrival the the Officer spoke with the caller who stated that Gamanuel Celissaint, age 29, of Columbia, PA was inside her home without permission. She stated that he had previously been told that he is not permitted to be on the property. When the caller asked him to leave he verbally threatened her. Based on the incident, the Officer filed charges for Defiant Trespass. Celissaint is considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
COLUMBIA, PA
crimewatchpa.com

Moyer Road Closure

Moyer Road, between Cowpath Road and Carpenter Lane, is closed to all traffic following a vehicle crash that knocked down a utility pole and wires. PECO is on location making repairs, please avoid this area. All site content on the CRIMEWATCH portal is the specific and unquestionable property of the...
TRAFFIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy