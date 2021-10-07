Failure to Verify Address/Be Photographed - Sex Offender

On May 31, 2021 at 9:23PM, The OPD were dispatched to the intersection of Lincoln Street and Chase Street for a male standing in the middle of the roadway blocking traffic. The suspect was later identified as 23 year old male, Martin Aguilar-Ledesma of Oxford. As police officers approached, Aguilar-Ledesma fled on foot to hide in a rear yard in the 400 block Lincoln Street. Once located, Aguilar-Ledesma was shouting "FBI" and ignored several lawful police commands. Police deployed a Tazer to subdue Aguilar-Ledesma after resisting arrest. Once in custody, Aguilar-Ledesma threatened 3 times, "you're gonna die boy!" and then headbutted another police officer in the head. Aguilar-Ledesma was later released on bail. On October 12, 2021, Aguilar-Ledesma was held on all 9 charges at the preliminary hearing, Oxford District Court 15-3-05 and transported to Chester County Prison.

