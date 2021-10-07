FOOD & ENTERTAINMENT
Sourdough is probably the oldest leavened bread known to mankind, and most likely it was discovered by accident. When grain flour is mixed with water and allowed to sit for an extended period of time, the result is a natural fermentation that produces yeasts found in the microbes of the flour and floating in the air. The digestion of the yeasts by the sugars in the grain produces gasses, which form bubbles and lift the grain during baking. Hence a leavened bread as a result.wsmag.net
