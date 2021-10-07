The Era of the Know-It-All CEO Is Over, According to CEOs

Estero-based Hertz announced Tuesday that it named Mark Fields as interim CEO of the recently restructured company that emerged from bankruptcy this summer. Former Hertz CEO Paul Stone was named president and chief operations officer. The moves, effective immediately, are part of a vision for an all-new Hertz that combines the iconic company’s brand strength and global fleet management with new technology and innovations charting a dynamic, new course for travel, mobility and the auto industry, the company reports. Fields, who joined Hertz’s board of directors in June, also is a senior advisor at TPG Capital and former president and CEO of Ford Motor Co., where he served for 28 years. In addition, he is lead independent director of Tanium and serves on Qualcomm’s board of directors. In his new roles, Stone will focus on the company’s operations and customer service. The Hertz Corp., a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings Inc., operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands.

