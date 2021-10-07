CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Era of the Know-It-All CEO Is Over, According to CEOs

By Eric Rosenbaum, CNBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSuzy Welch says the certainty that often defined the C-suite has been supplanted by humility: "Think about how many times a day you say 'I don't know' and how much more accepted it is," she said during a CNBC Leadership Exchange virtual event on Wednesday. Greg Becker, CEO of Silicon...

