Group assaults, stabs man outside Bronx apartment building: police

By Kristine Garcia
PIX11
PIX11
 5 days ago

MOUNT EDEN, the Bronx — A man was stabbed during an attack by a group of men outside a Bronx apartment building last month, authorities said.

It happened on Sept. 10 around 6 p.m. in front of a residential building in the vicinity of Townsend Avenue and East 172nd Street in the Mount Eden neighborhood, police said.

A group of four men approached the 54-year-old victim and began to assault him, authorities said.

One of the suspects then stabbed the victim once with a knife, causing a puncture and laceration to the left side of his checks, according to police.

Surveillance video shows the brief struggle between the group and the victim, who was able to retrieve the knife from the suspect, cops said.

The suspects fled on foot.

The victim was taken to the hospital for his injuries.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org , downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

