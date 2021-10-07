CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

Work and Mental Health: Everything You Need to Know

By Sponsored: Advertising Content
wtnzfox43.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMental health is a complex topic. Despite the critical importance of mental health, it’s not something that many companies are prepared to talk about. This is unfortunate because taking mental health seriously can benefit both the employer and employees. This article tells you a few things about the links between...

www.wtnzfox43.com

Comments / 0

Related
TheConversationCanada

Not as good as we want, not as bad as we’ve heard: Teen mental health during the COVID-19 pandemic

Let’s start with the obvious. Canada’s youth are experiencing disruptions to their lives like few others in recent history. And the present school year has not started off in the direction we had hoped, with unstable COVID-19 numbers, the uncertainty of school safety and the Delta variant. Headlines declare that isolation has caused youth mental health issues and that children’s mental health is being badly harmed by the pandemic. But are youth being impacted as negatively as the headlines would have us believe? Do we really have the data — past or present — to be making such declarations? What...
KIDS
Upworthy

The upside to living with mental illness

When it comes to living with mental illness, the notion of gratitude may seem obscure. After all, depression hasn't always made me a good person, or parent. It has affected my friendships and relationships, making me a shitty daughter, mother and wife. It has negatively impacted my work. I've quit (and lost) jobs due to my poor mental health. And I withdraw from everyone — and thing — when I'm in the midst of a depressive episode. I turn off the lights and hide beneath the covers, shutting the door on those I care about and love. In short, depression sucks. Living with a long-term mental illness sucks. But it's not all bad. In spite of the hurt, loneliness, isolation, shame and pain, there are many upsides to living with mental illness, and I am thankful for depression — and my diagnosis. I am thankful for my mental health condition.
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health And Safety#Mental Health Issues#Health Clinics#Productivity#Burnout#Possib
Fox News

Blood clot symptoms to look out for

In the United States, blood clots claim a life every six minutes. While people of all ages can be affected, there's good news: With proper care, it's preventable. The risk of deep vein thrombosis (DVT), a clot in a deep vein, usually in the lower leg, thigh or pelvis, does increase with age.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
EatThis

This Blood Type Puts You at Risk for Dementia

Your blood type can tell you a lot about yourself, and researchers are discovering it can even indicate if you might get certain diseases. Besides telling you if you might have a heart issue or get diabetes—or even what kind of personality you have, according to one report—your blood type may be predictive of certain memory problems, including dementia. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
Knowridge Science Report

This drug duo may treat kidney failure, study finds

In a new study from the Rutgers Ernest Mario School of Pharmacy, researchers found that melatonin strongly reduces kidney failure in people being treated with the antibiotic vancomycin. They examined 303 hospital patients being treated with vancomycin and found that 101 who also received melatonin had a 63 percent decrease...
SCIENCE
Scrubs Magazine

Healthcare Workers on Why They Refuse to Get Vaccinated

You probably don’t have to go too far out of your way to see an anti-vaccine protest. Workers and ordinary citizens are up in arms over the Biden administration’s decision to mandate the shot for corporations with more than 100 employees. But you may also see providers wearing full medical...
PUBLIC HEALTH
easyhealthoptions.com

The drink that slashes your risk of heart failure

The human body is more than fifty percent water. Water makes up close to 80 percent of some of your most vital organs. Water is essential for protecting the spinal cord, removing waste through urination and sweat, regulating temperature and lubricating joints. However, if you don’t drink enough water, over...
HEALTH
thedoctorstv.com

Add Folates to Your Diet to Prevent Alzheimer’s Disease?

Psychiatrist Dr. Ish Major and plastic surgeon Dr. Andrew Ordon both lost their mothers to Alzheimer’s disease. A new study shows that patients with Alzheimer’s have lower levels of folates in their bodies. Could adding more to your diet help protect you? Find out!. Why Are So Many People Quitting...
FITNESS
AFP

Widely used chemical linked to 100,000 US deaths per year: study

Daily exposure to phthalates, a group of chemicals used in everything from plastic containers to makeup, may lead to approximately 100,000 deaths in older Americans annually, a study from New York University warned Tuesday. "Our findings reveal that increased phthalate exposure is linked to early death, particularly due to heart disease," said study lead author Leonardo Trasande.
SCIENCE
Daily Democrat

Yolo County Mental Illness Awareness Week events planned

The Yolo County chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness invites the public to join in local activities during national Mental Illness Awareness Week (MIAW), Oct. 3-9. During this week, NAMI Yolo County unites with NAMI chapters and participants across the country to raise awareness of mental illness, fight...
YOLO COUNTY, CA
thequakercampus.org

Breaking the Stigma around Mental Illness in the Latinx Community

National Suicide Prevention Month takes place in September in the U.S., coinciding with Hispanic/Latinx Heritage Month, which takes place Sept. 15 through Oct. 15. According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), 34 percent of Latinx adults with mental illnesses receive treatment compared to the national average of 45 percent. From barriers to care to the stigma around mental illness, it is difficult for Latinx people to get treatment.
MENTAL HEALTH
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Letter: Backward attitude about mental illness is heartbreaking

Regarding the letter “Some college students lack maturity to be there” (Sept. 27): The letter writer needs some education regarding mental health. I am the mother of a former St. Louis University student. My son Andrew suffered from anxiety and depression. He took it seriously and for many years went to a psychiatrist and a psychologist as well as took medication to help. Andrew was very mature and a fine student.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
studyfinds.org

Parkinson’s disease risk linked to one personality trait

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — People with a particular personality type may be more prone to developing Parkinson’s disease, a recent study reveals. Researchers from the Florida State University College of Medicine discovered a link between neuroticism, a personality trait that causes unpleasant emotions such as rage, irritability, anxiety, self-consciousness, and even emotional instability, and the progressive neurological disorder.
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy