Oil retreats from multi-year highs as US crude stockpiles rise

 5 days ago
On Wednesday, both US and UK crude oil futures’ prices had beaten hasty retreats, vamoosing as much as 2.0 per cent from a multi-year peak, as an unprecedented uptick in US crude inventories that appeared to have bolted out of the blues, had provided the investors with a solid reason to coffer up profits following a latest leg of blistering rally.

The Guardian

China singling out Australian coal is a sign of their influence on global energy markets

Energy markets are a hot topic now with gas prices going vertical in Europe and coal prices breaking all-time highs. There have been numerous hypotheses lodged online blaming some very plausible causes including reduced gas storage and nuclear and some where the causal link appears to be missing, like renewables. Renewables are variable, but without them Europe would undoubtedly need more gas and be in more strife.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Asian shares fall as rising energy costs fan inflation fears

Shares retreated in Asia on Tuesday as surging prices of oil, coal and other energy added to concerns over inflation. Benchmarks declined in Tokyo Hong Kong and Shanghai. Oil prices edged lower after U.S. benchmark crude oil closed above $80 per barrel on Monday. It traded briefly above $81 per barrel on Monday for the first time in seven years. Costs of oil, coal and natural gas have been climbing, adding to price pressures that might lead the Federal Reserve and other central banks to pull back more quickly on their support for markets. Tokyo's Nikkei 225 index lost...
BUSINESS
CNN

Gas prices have nearly doubled in 17 months. The global energy crisis could lift them higher

New York (CNN Business) — The cost of energy was dirt cheap in the spring of 2020 as roads and airports sat nearly empty during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic. Energy demand is back today as the world economy reopens -- but supply simply hasn't kept up. That's why US oil prices have skyrocketed $120 since crashing to negative $40 a barrel in April 2020. Crude is on track to finish Monday above $80 a barrel for the first time in seven years.
TRAFFIC
TheConversationAU

Suddenly we are in the middle of a global energy crisis. What happened?

Far from emerging from the COVID shock awash with fuel, as might be expected after an economic slowdown, the world is entering a new energy crisis the like of which hasn’t been seen since the 1970s. European and Asian gas prices are at an all-time high, the oil price is at a three-year high, and the price of coal is soaring on the back of energy shortages across China, India and Germany. The surge in demand is being driven mostly by recovering economies and anticipated extreme weather across Europe and north-east Asia. China is stockpiling domestic coal and gas reserves, and Russia...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Dallas News

Permian Basin roars back to life as oil prices top $80 a barrel

Oil prices above $80 a barrel are once again spurring a revival of shale drilling in America’s biggest oil field, where production is expected to return to pre-pandemic highs within weeks. Only this time, the surge is being driven by private operators, rather than the publicly traded companies that fueled...
TRAFFIC
DailyFx

Crude Oil Continues to Rise as Industries Consider Switching Over From Expensive Gas

Oil demand picks up as industries switch over from expensive gas. Russia’s offer to supply gas could be months away due to approval delays. Oil prices are edging higher again at the start of this week as the energy crisis is likely to continue as global economies pick up economic activity and demand. A natural gas crunch is seeing spillover effects into oil prices as some industries are looking to replace gas shortages with oil, with experts predicting it could boost oil demand by over 1 million barrels per day during the winter months.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CNN

IMF slashes US growth forecast and warns of rising risks to the global economy

London (CNN Business) — The global economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic is weakening and risks are rising, according to the International Monetary Fund. The IMF on Tuesday slashed its 2021 growth forecast for the United States by one full percentage point to 6%, the biggest reduction suffered by any G7 economy in its latest World Economic Outlook.
WORLD
MarketWatch

Soybean futures eye lowest settlement of the year as USDA lifts U.S. production forecast

Soybean futures fell on Tuesday after the U.S. Department of Agriculture lifted its 2021/2022 U.S. soybean production forecast by 74 million bushels to 4.4 billion bushels. The USDA also forecast U.S. soybean supplies for 2021/2022 marketing year at 4.7 billion bushels, up 145 million. Soybean ending stocks were forecast at 320 million bushels, up 135 million from last month's forecast. Soybeans surprised with an "upward revision in ending stocks, even higher than what had been anticipated," said Sal Gilbertie, president and chief investment officer at Teucrium Trading, adding that soybean prices had been trading lower before the report. November soybeans fell 19 1/2 cents, or 1.6%, to $12.08 3/4 a bushel. A settlement around this level would mark the lowest for a most-active contract since mid-December 2020, FactSet data show. December corn also fell 7 1/2 cents, or 1.4%, to $5.25 1/4 a bushel. The USDA raised its 2021/2022 U.S. corn production forecast by 23 million bushels to 15.02 billion bushels. Meanwhile, December wheat moved up by 10 cents, or 1.4%, at $7.41 3/4 a bushel after the USDA forecast global ending stocks at a five-year low and U.S. ending stocks at a 14-year low, said Gilbertie.
AGRICULTURE
CBS Boston

Gas Prices Rise 9 Cents In Massachusetts As Crude Oil Gets More Expensive

BOSTON (CBS) — The average price of gas in Massachusetts rose sharply in the past week, according to AAA. The cost per gallon went up 9 cents, averaging at $3.19 per gallon. That’s still below the national average, which rose 7 cents to reach $3.27 a gallon. Crude oil is getting more expensive, and AAA says that’s the reason for more pain at the pump in the United States. “The key driver for this recent rise in the price of gas is crude oil, which typically accounts for between 50% and 60% of the price at the pump,” AAA Northeast’s Mary Maguire said in a statement.  “And last week’s decision by OPEC and its oil-producing allies to not increase production further also helped boost gas prices by tightening the supply.” The average cost of gas in Massachusetts has risen 11 cents in the past month and is $1.08 higher than what it was in October of 2020.  
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MarketWatch

U.S. oil futures score back-to-back settlements above the key $80 mark

U.S. oil futures settled above $80 a barrel on Tuesday for a second consecutive session, but global benchmark Brent crude ended the day modestly lower after the International Monetary Fund said the global economy is losing momentum. "Oil price volatility remains elevated as investors await to see how the global energy crisis unfolds," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda. West Texas Intermediate crude for November delivery rose 12 cents, or nearly 0.2%, to settle at $80.64 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. December Brent crude lost 23 cents, or 0.3%, to settle at $83.42 a barrel on ICE Futures Europe.
TRAFFIC
FXStreet.com

USD/JPY retreats further from multi-year tops, depressed below mid-113.00s

USD/JPY witnessed some selling on Wednesday and snapped four days of the winning streak. A cautious market mood benefitted the safe-haven JPY and exerted some downward pressure. Retreating US bond yields kept the USD bulls on the defensive and contributed to the decline. Investors look forward to the US CPI...
CURRENCIES
