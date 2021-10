David Raistrick, 55, never expected a card game to change his life. But it did, and now he's at the helm of a multimillion-dollar business. The card game stems from Raistrick's uncles, who were both were diagnosed with retinitis pigmentosa, which can affect a person's eyesight later in life. Raistrick, his father, Phil, and uncles played card games while he was growing up. Eventually, his uncles’ eyesights began to deteriorate. So much so they resorted to playing with large print card games and eventually used cards with braille. Being around that, Raistrick always sought ways to improve vision or ways to make life easier for those with impairments. “It got started through playing card games,” he says.

RETAIL ・ 12 DAYS AGO