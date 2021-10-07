Majority of U.S. Teens Don't Expect Businesses Alone to Fix Global Warming, Survey Finds

Do carbonated beverages contribute to global warming? They’re everywhere!. No, at least not the beverages themselves. The CO2 that makes the bubbles actually comes from the power plants we depend upon so much. Instead of it being released into the atmosphere, a tiny amount of the carbon dioxide is captured from the exhaust, purified and sold to soft drink bottlers and soda fountain suppliers. So, the CO2 is just moved from one place to another. Not that it matters much. You would need to open a few hundred gallons of soda to release the amount of carbon dioxide that you add to the atmosphere when you burn a gallon of gas in your car.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO