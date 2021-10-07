CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Apparel

The Adidas Yeezy 700 V3 ‘Copper Fade’ Is Reportedly Releasing Soon

By Victor Deng
Footwear News
Footwear News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19bYmO_0cK3MNt200

Fans of Kanye West’s acclaimed Adidas Yeezy line will soon have another sneaker release to look forward to.

According to sneaker leak account Yeezy Mafia on social media, the German sportswear giant will drop the Adidas Yeezy 700 V3 in a new “Copper Fade” colorway before year’s end.

Although images and release details have yet to be shared by the Three Stripes, the Yeezy insider shared a mock-up depiction of the shoe to give fans an idea of what’s expected to drop. The images show a brown-based mesh upper that’s coupled with a matching cage on the sides while dark brown accents appear on the neoprene ankle collar and heel counter. Rounding out the look is are black shoelaces, a gray overlay panel at the forefoot and a matching midsole that’s constructed of an injected EVA foam instead of the popular Boost cushioning used for other Yeezy 700 silhouettes.

According to Yeezy Mafia, the Adidas Yeezy 700 V3 “Copper Fade” will be released in December at Adidas.com/Yeezy and at select Adidas Yeezy retailers. The shoe will be available in adults sizing and will come with a $200 price tag.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by YEEZY MAFIA (@yeezymafia)

In related Adidas Yeezy news, another one of West’s best-selling silhouettes is releasing in a new colorway in the winter. Per Yeezy Mafia, the Yeezy Boost 350 V2 is dropping in three new “MX” colorways starting with the “MX Oat” arriving on Oct. 23. The next shoe from the set will release in December with the arrival of the “MX Rock” makeup and then a blue-based “MX” iteration in 2022.

Comments / 0

Related
hypebeast.com

On-Foot Look at the Air Jordan 1 Mid "SiEMPRE Familia"

Every beginning of November marks the celebrations of Día de los Muertos, and this year, Nike and Jordan Brand will be honoring those of Mexican descent with special footwear releases. The latter will be introducing a festive take of the Air Jordan 1 Mid that vivid accents and striking imagery throughout the shoe’s upper build.
APPAREL
Highsnobiety

adidas YEEZY Boost 350 V2 MX Rock: Where to Buy & Resale Prices

Most of our release news surrounding Kanye’s adidas collaboration begins with a sentence or two about how there’s a new adidas YEEZY release every week. While that is still true, by now we’re just impressed by the consistency and unrelenting pace of the drops. Next up for the partnership is the adidas YEEZY Boost 350 V2 MX Rock which you can secure early at StockX.
SHOPPING
sneakernews.com

The Nike Air Force 1 High Boot Appears In Military Green

Ahead of winter, the Nike Air Force 1 High Boot has emerged in a handful of colorways. Up next?: A military green-like option. Synthetic leather across the upper indulges in drab tones, as does the slightly-modified lockdown strap around the ankle. Pull tabs at the heel deliver improved functionality to Bruce Kilgore’s iconic design, while the reimagined sole units proffer a chunkier build and more aggressive tread solution for winter. The midsole and outsole combination deviate from the green overload that appears up-top with a white and black duo.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Sole Collector

Official Look at the 'Shocking Pink' Air Jordan 14

As confirmed in Jordan Brand’s 2021 Holiday Air Jordan lineup, women will be treated to a bold new Air Jordan 14 colorway this season. According to Jordan Brand, this striking colorway is inspired by the brand’s belief in being unapologetically true to one’s self. The shoe features a vibrant pink shaggy suede upper combined with black accents on the tongue, ankle collar, and shoelaces. Continuing the shoe’s bold execution is a two-tone pink and black midsole that’s finished up with a translucent pink outsole.
APPAREL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Kanye
sneakernews.com

The Air Jordan 5 “Moonlight” aka “Oreo” Releases Tomorrow

When an Air Jordan arrangement appears to have some black or white speckled details around the midsole, there’s an unspoken agreement amongst fans of the Jumpman to dub the colorway “Oreo.” After releasing the Air Jordan 4 “Tech White” (or “White Oreo”) back in July, Jordan Brand is ready to roll out another cookies-and-cream offering tomorrow—the Air Jordan 5 “Moonlight.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
AOL Corp

Kanye West releases Yeezy Gap sweatshirt for $90: 'Looks like every hoodie at Walmart'

Kanye West released the second clothing drop of his Yeezy collaboration with Gap, and to the surprise of many, it's a simple hoodie. The rapper-turned-designer made his relationship with the retailer official in June 2020, announcing that the first pieces to come out of the 10-year Yeezy Gap deal would be introduced in the first half of 2021. One year later, in conjunction with West's 44th birthday, Gap released the $200 "Round Jacket" in the form of a pre-order, sharing that those who purchased the Yeezy piece wouldn't be seeing it until fall. On Wednesday, the line's second piece was added to Gap's website.
APPAREL
HipHopWired

Virgil Abloh Responds To Fan Who Doesn’t Like His Off-White x Air Jordan 2

It was surprising enough that someone out there was a fan of the Air Jordan 2's to begin with, but even more shocking was that Virgil actually took the time to respond to the criticismIt was surprising enough that someone out there was a fan of the Air Jordan 2's to begin with, but even more shocking was that Virgil actually took the time to respond to the criticism
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
sneakernews.com

adidas Yeezy Reveals Their Newest Performance Shoe: The YZY BSKTBL KNIT 3D

With the debut of the YZY QNTM, adidas Yeezy revealed their intent to explore the performance category. And after over a year, glimpses of a new court-ready silhouette — the YZY BSKTBL KNIT 3D — have finally boiled to the surface. Pictured here in a “Slate Blue” colorway, the silhouette...
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Adidas Yeezy#Copper#Yeezy Boost#German#Adidas Com Yeezy#Per Yeezy Mafia
hotnewhiphop.com

Kanye West's Top 5 Weirdest Adidas Yeezy Silhouettes

Kanye West is considered to be a genius when it comes to the music world. He has delivered a plethora of classic albums that have changed the scope of music, and even in 2021, he has continued to find new ways to innovate. For years, Kanye has made it clear that he has bigger aspirations than just music, though. He has been a staple of the fashion industry since 2009, which is around the time he started getting involved with Nike. After leaving the Beaverton brand in 2015, Kanye quickly joined Adidas where he created his very own Yeezy imprint.
MUSIC
sneakernews.com

Official Images Of The adidas Yeezy Boost 700 “Wash Orange”

If the past year is any indication, adidas Yeezy is just as keen to refresh their older offerings as they are to create new ones. And this October, we can expect even more evidence of the former as the Yeezy Boost 700 is to return in its OG-reminiscent “Wash Orange” colorway.
BEAUTY & FASHION
hypebeast.com

Detailed Images of the SoleFly x Air Jordan 1 Low

In the remaining months of 2021, Jordan Brand has plans to release a plethora of new footwear collaborations to the public, one of which will be a brand new offering with SoleFly — an apparel and footwear retailer that’s based in South Miami. After commemorating the Air Jordan 10’s anniversary in 2020 with a neutral-toned collaboration, the Floridian store is now cooking up an Air Jordan 1 Low that references two pieces of Nike‘s catalog.
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Adidas
NewsBreak
Apparel
NewsBreak
Instagram
hotnewhiphop.com

Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 Surfaces In Bizarre "CMPCT" Variation

Throughout Kanye West's time at Adidas, he has come out with a plethora of dope sneakers. One such shoe is the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2, which has become his most popular and iconic Yeezy model. Over the years, we have seen a whole slew of new colorways hit the market, although, in between, there has been little innovation to the model, as it has always contained the same upper and Boost midsole. Now, it appears as though that is about to change thanks to the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 "CMPCT" found below.
APPAREL
Footwear News

A New Version of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 Shoe Could be Dropping Soon

A new version of the beloved Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 sneaker is coming soon. According to sneaker leak social media account Yeezy Mafia, the Kanye West-designed lifestyle shoe is releasing in a new “CMPCT” version before year’s end. The latest silhouette will reportedly debut in a “Blue Slate” colorway. The Yeezy insider also shared a mock-up depiction of the shoe, which reveal a redesigned knit upper featuring various blue and gray shades on the lower portion of the material while a dark blue hue covers the ankle collar while black shoelaces are attached to the midfoot. The account also revealed that...
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Another adidas YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 "MX" Colorway Has Emerged

Since kicking off their product launches together in 2015, Kanye West and. have assembled a wide range of footwear silhouettes, but if you had to boil it all down to one model, it’d have to be the adidas YEEZY BOOST 350 V2. It’s been the most prolific silhouette that Ye has produced, and pretty much sells out with every colorway it rolls out. And in 2022, it will be furthering along its portfolio with a brand new blue adidas YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 “MX” colorway.
APPAREL
Sole Collector

A New Adidas Yeezy 500 High Is on the Way

It’s been a busy year for the Adidas Yeezy 500 High. The shoe has already released in a number of colorways like the “Sumac,” “Tactile Orange,” and “Mist Slate,” and now a new style is around the corner just as fall hits. Kanye West and Adidas keep it simple with...
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Early Glimpse of the adidas YEEZY 500 High "Mist Stone"

Even after delivering one of the most-anticipated albums of 2021 in DONDA, Kanye West is still managing to generate even more headlines related to his upcoming initiatives outside of music. Not so far after revealing the trailer for his upcoming Netflix documentary Jeen-Yuhs, the creative polymath is now shining a spotlight on a brand new footwear product: the.
RETAIL
sneakernews.com

Kanye West Expected To Bring “MX” Styling To The adidas YEEZY SLIDE

As Kanye West continues to appear throughout the United States of America in all-black ensembles, his adidas YEEZY propositions have been emerging in much more vibrant outfits. While degrees removed from the boldness of the slip-on “Vermillion” style expected before October ends, a newly-surfaced YEEZY SLIDE “MX” introduces more variety to a lineup largely criticized for its tonal offerings.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Highsnobiety

Overkill adidas Equipment CSG 91: Official Images & Release Info

Release Date: October 16 (Cologne), October 23 (Berlin and online) Buy: Exclusively at Overkill’s new location in Cologne, its Berlin store, and online. What We’re Saying: Overkill has announced its latest sneaker collaboration, further cementing itself as one of the best adidas collaborators of all time. To celebrate the 30th anniversary of adidas Equipment, Overkill and adidas have teamed up on the CSG 91.
APPAREL
Footwear News

Footwear News

51K+
Followers
10K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy