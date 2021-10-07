CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coming soon: A GOP majority at the FCC?

By BENJAMIN DIN
POLITICO
 5 days ago

PROGRAMMING NOTE: Morning Tech will not publish on Monday, Oct. 11. We'll be back on our normal schedule on Tuesday, Oct. 12.

POLITICO

The unvaxxed aren’t as partisan as you think

THE TWO-FRONT VAX WAR — The highly politicized national dialogue over the unvaccinated goes like this: The unvaccinated are Trump loyalists, disproportionately rural, less educated and white. Their recalcitrance and denial has fueled the deadly Delta surge, threatening us all and obstructing our path toward “something-like-normal” life. It’s true. But...
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Independent

Moderate Democrats and the entire GOP are unwilling to admit how endangered democracy is

Last week, after the Senate averted an entirely Republican-inflicted crisis about the debt ceiling, Sen Joe Manchin, whose very utterances are edict in a 50-50 Senate, again scoffed at the idea of creating a special carve-out on the filibuster for the debt ceiling.“The filibuster thread we have to keep democracy alive in America,” Manchin told reporters after a late Thursday night. “If we didn’t have the filibuster to where it can keep us coming back to civility from time to time, then you would see total chaos.”Manchin’s words came after no Republicans voted to lift the debt limit, which came...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
POLITICO

Biden’s last big antitrust pick faces Senate Judiciary

With help from Emily Birnbaum, Leah Nylen, Sam Sabin and John Hendel. PROGRAMMING NOTE: Morning Tech will not publish on Monday, Oct. 11. We'll be back on our normal schedule on Tuesday, Oct. 12.
CONGRESS & COURTS
State
Arkansas State
Reuters

U.S. Treasury hobbled by Cruz's nomination holds, officials say

WASHINGTON, Oct 11 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury is being held hostage by Republican Senator Ted Cruz's efforts to halt a Russia-to-Germany gas pipeline, blocking critical appointments when the federal debt limit remains a pressing issue, White House officials and Democrats in Congress say. Only four confirmed nominees are in...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Person
Jessica Rosenworcel
Person
Lucy Koh
Person
Joe Biden
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: What’s Chuck’s Plan B?

BAD NEWS FOR BIDEN — Democrats who were hoping that the monthly $300-per-child checks the federal government started sending to families over the summer would be a winner in the midterms won’t like the findings of our latest poll with Morning Consult. Fewer than half of respondents, 47%, gave congressional Democrats credit for providing the extra cash, and even fewer, 38%, credited President JOE BIDEN. While half of registered voters support the expanded payments (vs. 38% in opposition), only 35% want to make them permanent — an idea Democrats in Congress are weighing at the moment. The payments are set to expire next year. Toplines … Crosstabs.
U.S. POLITICS
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook PM: The McConnell cave is official

Senate leaders agreed to raise the debt ceiling by $480 billion, punting the coming debt-ceiling debacle to later in the year. Speaking on the Senate floor, Majority Leader CHUCK SCHUMER said it was his “hope that we can get this done as soon as today.” More from Caitlin Emma and Marianne LeVine.
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

After McConnell's blink, Democrats hold a weaker hand

WASHINGTON — The "blink" heard 'round the world temporarily saved the U.S. from defaulting on its debts, and it supplied ammunition for Democrats and Republicans to mock Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky. Former President Donald Trump accused McConnell of "folding," and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., who is seldom in sync with Trump, exclaimed that "McConnell caved."
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

King of Jordan brings on some PR help

PROGRAMMING NOTE: Influence will not publish on Monday, Oct. 11. We'll be back on our normal schedule on Tuesday, Oct. 12.
ADVOCACY
POLITICO

Yemeni American groups scorch Senate’s War Powers gang

Welcome to National Security Daily, your guide to the global events roiling Washington and keeping the administration up at night. Make sure to join us TOMORROW for POLITICO's inaugural defense forum, where we'll talk to the decision-makers in the White House, Congress, military and defense industry who are reshaping American power abroad and redefining military readiness for the future of warfare.
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook PM: Does McAuliffe have a Biden problem?

WITH FRIENDS LIKE THESE — We don’t love leading Playbook with oppo research, but sometimes, it’s newsworthy enough and hints at a trend with broader political implications. That’s certainly the case with what former Virginia Gov. TERRY MCAULIFFE said about President JOE BIDEN at a virtual campaign rally Tuesday night,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: Will endorsement-happy Trump cost GOP the Senate?

BREAKING OVERNIGHT — A shouting match erupted on the Senate floor after the vote to delay the debt limit crisis for two months. Sens. JOHN THUNE (R-S.D.) and MITT ROMNEY (R-Utah) confronted Senate Majority Leader CHUCK SCHUMER after he lambasted Republicans in a floor speech immediately following the vote. They thought Schumer should have been more gracious after they threw him a small lifeline. (Though Romney voted to filibuster the extension.) Sen. JOE MANCHIN (D-W.Va.), appearing to sympathize with Republicans, put his head in his hands as he listened to Schumer’s tirade (scroll down for that image). Afterward, Sen. SUSAN COLLINS (R-Maine) chased the Democratic leader into the cloakroom to chew him out. Sen. LINDSEY GRAHAM (R-S.C.) told Playbook it’s all sour grapes: “Listen, they kicked our ass and we have no one to blame but ourselves.” As for Schumer, a source who knows him well said, “He’s not gracious, he’s from Brooklyn!”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
POLITICO

Big Biden health priority bumped from the spending bill

PROGRAMMING NOTE: Morning Pulse will not publish on Monday, Oct. 11. We'll be back on our normal schedule on Tuesday, Oct. 12.
U.S. POLITICS
POLITICO

White House enlists big business on debt limit crisis

PROGRAMMING NOTE: Morning Money will not publish on Monday, Oct. 11. We'll be back on our normal schedule on Tuesday, Oct. 12.
POTUS

