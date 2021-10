The Astros will open their 2021 postseason campaign with the Ghosts of World Series Past after drawing the White Sox for the divisional round. For the young South Siders, this will mark their second trip to October in as many years after more than a decade of watching the fun from home. I’m sure their fans are hoping for better results this time around though, as they were bounced in the expanded Wild Card round last season.

MLB ・ 5 DAYS AGO