Maven Leather + Design proprietress Emma Thieme offers one-of-a-kind handbags and more
There's something about leather—its durability, its unique blemishes, its primal appeal to the ancient human deep inside us all. It's the sort of material that becomes an heirloom—your grandfather's World War II bomber jacket, the small clutch your mother carried to her prom, the scarred and battered over-the-shoulder satchel that held important papers a lifetime ago and still will a lifetime from now.www.newtimesslo.com
Comments / 0