Hey all you hepcats, remember that special time in your life when you used to be full of dreams and artistic expression before the harsh realities of the real world stomped them out of you? Well, there’s no need to remember anymore because The Lyric in Fort Collins hosts an Open-Mic every Monday starting at 6 pm. This is your big chance to take the stage and show everyone what you’re made of; do you have an original tune you’ve been dying to try out in public? Or maybe you’ve just got someone else’s song you wanna rip off? Hey, nothing wrong with a little plagiarism, this entire article is plagiarized! Whatever the reason, Monday evenings at the Lyric is your place to shine.

FORT COLLINS, CO ・ 6 DAYS AGO