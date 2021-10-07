CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Todd Haynes: ‘This world is too cosy. Except cosy is almost too cosy a word’

By Xan Brooks
The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1o8WfM_0cK3L7ss00
Photograph: Vera Anderson/WireImage

In March last year, when the pandemic struck, the film-maker Todd Haynes had his escape route all prepared. He was locked down in Los Angeles, a thousand miles from home, surrounded by footage from a fantastical bygone age. He spent his days happily poring over Super 8 film of New York, mainlining songs about heroin and boots of leather. As a college student, he recalls, the Velvet Underground were a lifeline. Now, in the hour of greatest need, the band reassembled on screen and rode to his rescue again.

Making a documentary during Covid was the perfect antidote, he says. But it also felt like a getaway, a retreat, a flight from grim reality. “Every day, I was jetting off to this distant planet,” he says. “And sooner or later you have to turn around and come home.”

It says a lot for the power of his film, The Velvet Underground, that it is often as immersive and otherworldly as the Velvets themselves. It is a joyous movie about scratchy, dysfunctional people; a cool-eyed study of explosive, unclassifiable art.

Viewed as a straight rock biography, Haynes’s film ticks all the right boxes. It recounts how lonesome Lou Reed and John Cale were saved by rock’n’roll; it shows the process by which they mixed bubblegum pop with classical viola and transgressive beat poetry and came away with an electrifying new sound. But what makes the film special is its sense of the wider ecosystem that seeded and nurtured the music. Fuelled by Andy Warhol’s original black-and-white footage, The Velvet Underground re-animates a prelapsarian mid-60s New York. It glides from the Factory to the Exploding Plastic Inevitable to the cold-water walk-ups on the Lower East Side. “It was a unique, concentrated time,” Haynes says. “And it paved the way for a moment of real radical freedom.”

These are the subjects that fascinate the director. Artistic catalysts; cultural lightning rods. Haynes has made veiled, abstract biopics of Karen Carpenter (1987’s Superstar), David Bowie (1998’s Velvet Goldmine) and Bob Dylan (2007’s dazzling I’m Not There). He is attracted to stories about artists and performers, the people who suddenly thrust themselves centre-stage. But he worries I am getting the wrong end of the stick.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vwXmc_0cK3L7ss00
The Velvet Underground (l to r): Moe Tucker, John Cale, Sterling Morrison and Lou Reed. Photograph: Nat Finkelstein

“I mean, of course, I have an artistic envy of those people, how plugged into a moment a musician can be, how different their medium is to mine. But none of my films have been driven by that. They’re more about what the music means culturally, how it changed the world. I remember saying to people during the Dylan project: ‘I would want to make a film about Bob Dylan even if I didn’t care for his music,’ simply because of his impact and uniqueness and complexities and contradictions and the way he gets to some core idea about America and then reflects that back in the various chapters of his life.”

He draws a breath. “And it’s the same with glam rock in Velvet Goldmine. The idea of it as this cultural accident which inverted notions of masculinity and heteronormativity in such a singular way – and also did it in the mainstream, beamed into people’s living rooms. The power of popular art to circle around those questions of identity, to rupture them, to shatter them. Those are the themes I keep coming back to.”

In The Velvet Underground, crucially, the story’s central figure was defined by his absence. Reed – at once the band’s presiding genius and its resident diva – died in 2013. He hated giving interviews anyway. “Oh, I would have loved to have interviewed Lou Reed,” Haynes says. “But it was not to be. And who knows how it would have gone. His relationship with journalists was guarded and suspicious at best – and that created some really disturbing and aggressive results.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JA1di_0cK3L7ss00
Jonathan Rhys-Meyers and Ewan McGregor in Velvet Goldmine, 1998. Photograph: Allstar/Cinetext/CHANNEL 4

One wonders what Reed would have made of the film. He might have bridled at Haynes’s decision to frame Cale as an equal partner, the man who gave the Velvet Underground sound its inimitable dark magic. The film also positions Reed as an unambiguously queer artist, a product of avant garde pre-Stonewall New York. I suspect that he might have objected to that approach, too. Certainly, the Reed of the late 60s and early 70s bears little obvious relation to late-period Reed, with his pugilist’s swagger and penchant for martial arts. Outwardly, at least, he seemed almost a parody of machismo, a walking repudiation of his younger self.

“Yeah, I guess so,” Haynes says, hesitantly. “He had a certain adversarial relationship with the different Lou Reeds he performed.”

He sounds unconvinced. “Well, you can’t overlook the fact that people also change. They find new relationships that work for them. And that’s what happened. He had a family, he changed. And then, of course, you have to defend your investment in that new phase of your life. That happens to people in general, all over. You’re young and open. You try this and that and then you make a choice. The music stops and you grab a chair and try to make it work.” He shrugs. “That’s not betraying who you were. Your past doesn’t go away. The records are still there and they still speak to people. It’s just that you’ve moved on. And I understand that. I have films that I made decades ago and they feel like they belong to other people now.”

Haynes studied art and semiotics at Brown university. He envisaged a career as an experimental film-maker, teaching classes by day, shooting low-budget pictures by night. But he was also fascinated by Hollywood – by classic film genres and the traditional narrative structure – and this eventually steered him in a different direction. His most glossy, successful work (the sublime Carol, Far from Heaven, the mini-series Mildred Pierce) manages to have its cake and eat it, too. It honours the rules of conventional cinema while simultaneously flexing them, testing them, implicitly reminding us that they are there.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29sB3a_0cK3L7ss00
Cate Blanchett in Carol, 2015. Photograph: Allstar/The Weinstein Company

“We understand or interpret our experience through cinematic models,” Haynes says. “That’s the device that helps us handle and contextualise our lives; playing with those expectations, that sense of navigation. That’s always been what interests me.”

This, he suspects, is the problem with the world today. Everyone is living inside the box. There is no outside space left; no grey margin to play in. He has just made a film about brilliant misfits and outsider art, so he is feeling the loss particularly acutely today. He ran away to a foreign planet and has now come back to Earth with a bump.

“This world is too cosy,” he says, heatedly. “Except that cosy is almost too cosy a word. I don’t know where the resistance is, particularly among young people. Corporate digital culture is dominant. Capitalism has basically won. It’s hard to find examples of people who even want to stand in opposition to that. To say: ‘Fuck you, iPhone, you’re a corporate spy.’ No, we’re completely captive. I’m captive, too. And these things are not good. They align themselves with systems of marketing and power that are not in our interests.”

He thinks back to the musicians and film-makers of 60s New York. They prided themselves on standing outside the system. They weren’t banging on the door, demanding to be let in. “I mean, look, I like to see legislative advances for minority communities. And I can speak for the gay community with more direct experience. A kid coming out today has a very different set of options because of the successes we’ve seen in terms of legal protections and changing attitudes.

“But I think we’ve also lost the spirit of revolt because of that. It’s as though all we ever wanted was a seat at the table. But rebellion was never just about marriage rights. It was about the power that comes from standing outside social norms, opposing authority; not always with great seriousness, often with a sense of play, pleasure and wit. And I just don’t see where that’s happening today.”

Probably, I tell him, he just needs to look harder. It will be happening somewhere, off the grid, below the radar, because isn’t that how every good subculture works? “Yeah, somewhere,” he says. “Somewhere. Out of sight, out of mind. It may even be in this world, who knows?”

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

‘Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, a Journey, a Song’ Review: A Unique and Gratifying Pop-Music Documentary

“Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, a Journey, a Song” is a documentary about the Leonard Cohen song “Hallelujah,” and if that sounds like a lot of movie to devote to one song — well, “Hallelujah” is a lot of song. The way we think of it now, it’s epic and lovely and trancelike: a hymn cast in a pop idiom. You might call it a feel-good hymn for a secular society, because the word “hallelujah” has obvious religious connotations, and part of the reason that people feel so good listening to “Hallelujah,” or singing along with it in oversize stadiums, is that...
MUSIC
Forward

How Bob Dylan’s greatest song changed music history — a deep-dive into an accidental masterpiece

It begins with the quick snap of a snare drum — a kind of shot heard round the world — followed immediately by the thump of a kick drum before the seven-piece rock band explodes with the theme that would propel the hit single “Like a Rolling Stone” toward the top of the pop charts and into the cultural stratosphere, where, after changing the notion of what a pop song could be and influencing a thousand artists to follow, the rock poet Bob Dylan would ultimately garner a Nobel Prize for literature.
MUSIC
Connecticut Post

Todd Haynes on His Sigmund Freud Project, Peggy Lee Biopic

“I have to make a film about Freud before I completely retire,” he shared during his masterclass. “Every day we slip toward authoritarianism, anti-immigrant sensibility, conservative governments and fundamentalist instincts, and that’s just one small part of what Freud anticipated. There is something very radical and intensely observant about his work.”
CELEBRITIES
heyuguys.com

Interview – Todd Haynes on his warts and all documentary The Velvet Underground

Todd Haynes (Carol, I’m Not There, Far From Heaven) is interviewed by Lianne Peet for his documentary The Velvet Underground, his new film which explores the multiple threads that converged to bring together one of the most influential bands in rock and roll. It features contributions from Mary Woronov, Lou...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Todd Haynes
Person
Andy Warhol
Person
John Cale
Person
Bob Dylan
Person
Karen Carpenter
Person
Lou Reed
IndieWire

Timothée Chalamet Shares First Look at ‘Wonka’ from Set of Warner Bros. Prequel

Timothée Chalamet has shared a first-look image from the set of “Wonka,” the upcoming Warner Bros. prequel to “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” in which the Oscar-nominated actor stars as the beloved (if eccentric) chocolatier. Directed by “Paddington” and “Paddington 2” filmmaker Paul King, “Wonka” serves as an origin story for Willy Wonka. Check out the set image, which Chalamet shared on Twitter on Sunday, below. Principal photography began in the United Kingdom just this past month. King wrote the script with Simon Farnaby (picking up from prior writers including Simon Rich, Simon Stephenson, Jeff Nathanson, and Steven Levenson). Farnaby previously...
MOVIES
theartsdesk.com

The Velvet Underground review - Todd Haynes tunnels through band history

Unlike recent music documentaries which have had a tendency to corral extraneous talking heads singing the praises of their subjects a little too loudly (The Sparks Brothers in particular, but also Summer of Soul), Haynes only puts on screen the band members and those who collaborated or knew them well. The interviews with the two surviving members were shot pre-Covid by Todd Haynes’ regular cinematographer, the great Ed Lachman, who knows how to light and frame an iconic face.
MUSIC
Deadline

Lillian Hellman’s Classic Play ‘The Children’s Hour’ Set For Series Adaptation From Bess Wohl, Jon Robin Baitz, John Goldwyn & Anonymous Content

EXCLUSIVE: Lillian Hellman’s 1934 play The Children’s Hour, set in an all-girls boarding school, is getting a shot at the small screen with Anonymous Content and Bess Wohl adapting. The play was adapted as a feature film in 1961. starring Audrey Hepburn, Shirley MacLaine, James Garner and Fay Bainter. Set in the 1930s, The Children’s Hour tells the story of two women who run an all-girls school in a fictional New England town and are falsely accused of having an “unnatural” lesbian relationship by one of their students. The allegation upends the women’s lives, destroys their careers and forces them to reckon with...
MOVIES
Inland Valley Daily Bulletin

Director Todd Haynes excavates ‘The Velvet Underground’ in new Apple TV+ documentary

Director Todd Haynes still remembers the impact of hearing the debut album by the Velvet Underground for the first time more than four decades ago. “It was a world that it brought you into,” Haynes says of 1967’s “The Velvet Underground & Nico.” “It felt like a very specific place that was like no other place that I’d been in.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art World#Poetry#Super 8#The Velvet Underground
Variety

Jez Butterworth Adapting Don DeLillo’s ‘The Silence’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Jez Butterworth will adapt Don DeLillo’s “The Silence” for the screen, Variety has learned. Producer Uri Singer, who is also producing and helped put together Netflix’s upcoming adaptation of another DeLillo novel, “White Noise,” has secured the rights to the book, which was published in 2020. “The Silence” unfolds at a dinner party in Manhattan during Super Bowl Sunday in the year 2022. The diners include a retired physics professor, her husband and her former student. They are waiting for a couple, who is set to join them after flying in from Paris. To share more might risk ruining the post-modern...
MOVIES
ajournalofmusicalthings.com

This is how much it cost to book Pink Floyd in 1969

A ready identifying himself as dav./ found this intriguing piece of paper from Commercial Entertainments, which I assume was a booking agency working out of London. They had a long list of clients including The Small Faces, Joe Cocker, and Jethro Tull. For promoters looking to book acts, they had this handy price list.
MUSIC
Variety

Princess Diana and Other Late Celebrities Revived Through AI in French Interview Series ‘L’Hotel du Temps’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Thierry Ardisson, a famous French TV journalist, host and producer known for roasting some of the biggest stars and political figures in modern history, has teamed up with Mediawan’s 3eme Oeil Productions to resuscitate late icons in “L’hotel du Temps.” Pioneering the use of an artificial intelligence-generated tool called FaceRetriever, “L’Hotel du Temps” has allowed Ardisson to fulfil his wildest dream: Travel back in time and bring back legendary figures, including Princess Diana, French actor Jean Gabin, comedian Coluche, singer Dalida and former French president Francois Mitterand. He interviews them in his favorite Parisian palace, the Hotel Meurice. Represented by Mediawan Rights,...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Best Life

13 Stars You Didn't Realize May Never Act Again

Many of us will always remember the first movie in which we saw our favorite actor—it was when we fell in love with their talent, after all. But what about their last? All acting careers come to an end, and often it's not because the star passes—it's because they officially or unofficially choose to retire. While some actors have made official retirement announcements, others have simply quietly stopped working. Whether they want to enjoy their older years or simply fell out of love with making movies, the following 13 stars may never act again.
CELEBRITIES
Ultimate Classic Rock

Rolling Stones Producer Never Knew Why Charlie Watts Was a Member

Former producer and engineer Chris Kimsey said he always wondered why the late Charlie Watts was a member of the Rolling Stones. Kimsey first worked with the Stones as they recorded 1971's Sticky Fingers, and remained associated with them until 1981’s Tattoo You. His career also includes collaborations with Elton John, Paul McCartney, Peter Frampton and many others.
MUSIC
nickiswift.com

How Much Was Deon Estus Worth At The Time Of His Death?

Fans of Wham! were deeply saddened to learn of the death of bassist Deon Eustis as announced on October 11, per the New York Post. Estus' death was announced via his official Twitter page. "It is with real sadness I post that Deon Estus passed away This Morning," the statement read. "Deon was mostly known as the third member of Wham! Deon was passionate about music and loved interacting with his loyal fans."
MUSIC
NME

Ringo Starr says The Beatles turned down reunion concert offer in 1973

Ringo Starr has opened up about a bizarre reunion offer made to The Beatles in 1973, which they turned down. In a New Yorker profile on Paul McCartney today (October 11), it was revealed that McCartney had flown to Los Angeles to visit John Lennon that year, after his breakup with Yoko Ono.
MUSIC
Variety

Thierry Fremaux’s Lumiere Fest Opens With Emotional Homage to Bertrand Tavernier; Maggie Gyllenhaal and Ted Sarandos Among Guests

After beating the odds last year by hosting a physical edition in the midst of the pandemic, Cannes chief Thierry Fremaux’s Lumière Festival kicked off in Lyon with great fanfare and prestigious guests including Paolo Sorrentino, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Netflix’s co-CEO Ted Sarandos, Valeria Golino, Joachim Trier, Rossy de Palma, Melanie Laurent and Edouard Baer. The festival, which unfolds in the birthplace of the Cinematograph and its creators, the Lumière brothers, is dedicating its 13th edition to its long-time president Bertrand Tavernier, the beloved filmmaker who recently died. During his opening speech, the usually voluble Frémaux had to take a moment to regain...
MOVIES
The Guardian

The Guardian

30K+
Followers
20K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy