Powerful earthquake hits Tokyo area, but officials say no tsunami danger
TOKYO -- Powerful earthquake hits Tokyo area, but officials say no tsunami danger. Attention: We are experiencing technical difficulties with our Facebook Comments module at this time. Comments will remain disabled until we are able to resolve the problem. We apologize for the interruption. We invite you to engage with our content and talk with other commenters on our Daily Herald Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/DailyHeraldFans/. Thank you.www.dailyherald.com
Comments / 0