View Three Generations Of The Porsche 911 In One Place

The German sports car has been great since the start.

The Porsche 911 is one of the most iconic cars ever made, certainly within its segment. The high performance two door, rear ending sports car has been around for many for decades, and each decade deserves its own space to be admired in. Over these generations, the Porsche 911 has going through constant evolution, but the basic concept has remained true to the German sports car. Farland Classic Restoration has three examples front different points of this storied run of the Porsche 911.

1966 Porsche 911

In 1966, the Porsche 911 had only been around for a few years, but it was already gaining traction during this time, as it has been as a collector car for many years already now. This example carries a The Certificate Of Authenticity to prove it was built in February 1966, and is covered in the original Light Ivory #6604 color with black leather interior. It was bought from the grandson of the original owner, which is almost unheard of to find a third-generation Porsche 911 that’s stayed in one family all these years. See it here.

1979 Porsche 911SC

This extremely original 3.0C Porsche 911 coupe was sold new to a Washington State doctor in 1979 and has only had three other owners decades later. The original paint is near perfect and It has been extremely well cared for over the years. This example also has several factory options. See it here.

2008 Porsche 911

The 997 generation brought all-wheel-drive to the Porsche 911. This 2008 Porsche Carrera 4S has all-wheel-drive and the rare six-speed manual transmission. It has only 13,000 miles on the lock and is in spectacular condition. See it here.