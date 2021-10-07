CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

View Three Generations Of The Porsche 911 In One Place

By John Puckett
Motorious
Motorious
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KoEy0_0cK3Kh8C00

The German sports car has been great since the start.

The Porsche 911 is one of the most iconic cars ever made, certainly within its segment. The high performance two door, rear ending sports car has been around for many for decades, and each decade deserves its own space to be admired in. Over these generations, the Porsche 911 has going through constant evolution, but the basic concept has remained true to the German sports car. Farland Classic Restoration has three examples front different points of this storied run of the Porsche 911.

1966 Porsche 911

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZmrBI_0cK3Kh8C00

In 1966, the Porsche 911 had only been around for a few years, but it was already gaining traction during this time, as it has been as a collector car for many years already now. This example carries a The Certificate Of Authenticity to prove it was built in February 1966, and is covered in the original Light Ivory #6604 color with black leather interior. It was bought from the grandson of the original owner, which is almost unheard of to find a third-generation Porsche 911 that’s stayed in one family all these years. See it here.

1979 Porsche 911SC

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1didjt_0cK3Kh8C00

This extremely original 3.0C Porsche 911 coupe was sold new to a Washington State doctor in 1979 and has only had three other owners decades later. The original paint is near perfect and It has been extremely well cared for over the years. This example also has several factory options. See it here.

2008 Porsche 911

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HHMSY_0cK3Kh8C00

The 997 generation brought all-wheel-drive to the Porsche 911. This 2008 Porsche Carrera 4S has all-wheel-drive and the rare six-speed manual transmission. It has only 13,000 miles on the lock and is in spectacular condition. See it here.

Comments / 0

Related
Robb Report

Car of the Week: Global Motorsports Group Turned This Porsche 911 GT3 RS Into One Raucous Rally Car

Porsche’s 911 GT3 has been a favorite of Porschephiles since the 996 series GT3 debuted in 1999. Each successive release has established a new performance benchmark for track-oriented street cars, with the GT3 RS topping the list. We’ve yet to see a 992-series RS, but the previous generation, introduced in 2018, remains one of the most capable driving partners on both the road and racecourse. Naturally, it’s the perfect subject for some intelligent tuning. Global Motorsports Group (GMG), founded in 2001, is known for its work dialing-up performance for Porsche, McLaren, Lamborghini and Audi models. “Our company started out of a...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Here's A Reminder Why The Porsche Carrera GT Is One Of The Greatest

Those who know and love Porsche cars will appreciate the name "Carrera." It's the name you'll find plastered on the back of the Porsche 911, but what happens when you drop the 911 and add the letters G and T? You get one of the most capable, and beautiful supercars of all time. Some say that the Porsche Carrera GT is a dangerous car to drive, and we all know what happened to Fast and Furious legend Paul Walker, but there is something truly special about this car, and in the following video we're given a reminder of why we love it so much.
CARS
Carscoops

Porsche Builds A One-Off 968 Speedster With Fashion House

Porsche is famous for having created a number of art cars over the years. Its latest is a highly modified 968 that was designed in partnership with Arthur Kar, who runs the Parisian streetwear label L’Art De L’Automobile. The resulting car, named “968 L’ART,” is an ode to the retro...
BEAUTY & FASHION
CarBuzz.com

Pablo Escobar's Porsche 911 RSR IROC Is One Of 15 Ever Made

There's a seemingly endless amount of old examples of the Porsche 911 out there for sale, but only a select few are serious standouts. Some were built in ultra-limited numbers. Others were made for racing, while some had famous owners. This is one checks off all three boxes. What you're...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Porsche 911#Porsche Carrera#Sports Car#German#Light Ivory
Top Speed

These Are Porsche’s Three Greatest Designs According To Frank Stephenson

When you think of Porsche, most often you think of the Porsche 911. Saying that the rear-engine sports car is the brand’s most definitive model has turned into a trite cliché. A while back, we covered Frank Stephenson’s guide to Aston Martin’s three greatest designs. Now, as part of his YouTube series, he is giving us his take on the three greatest designs from Porsche.
CARS
Robb Report

Car of the Week: This 1995 Porsche 911 Cup 3.8 RSR Evo Is an Outstanding Outlier

Porsche’s air-cooled swan song was sung by the 993 series, made from 1994 to 1998—the last of the air-and-oil 911s. That these cars have achieved cult status is no surprise; they were the most refined, powerful and—for many Porschephiles—beautiful of all 911s, although a topic of some debate for those attracted to the curvaceous front fenders of the original model. North America got some interesting 993 model variants, including the Turbo S, but Porsche never saw fit to bring the sporting 993 RS to the US. Rarer still are the Carrera Cup race cars like the 1995 Porsche 993 Cup 3.8...
CARS
Robb Report

This Rare 1957 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Roadster Could Be Yours for a Cool $1.1 Million

An automaker has rarely gotten things as right with a car as Mercedes-Benz did with the 300 SL Coupe. That didn’t stop the marque from continuing to tinker with its design. Now a gorgeous example of its convertible successor could be yours. A silver 1957 300 SL Roadster has just been listed for private sale in Monaco by RM Sotheby’s. It may lack the iconic gullwing doors of its predecessor, but the fully restored speed machine is still mid-century auto design at its best. Introduced in 1954, the 300 SL Coupe is widely viewed as one of the most beautiful sports cars...
BUYING CARS
24/7 Wall St.

The Longest-Lasting Cars on the Road

Cars are intended to be a long-term purchase. Whether they are used mostly for commuting to and from work, driving the kids to school and other activities, running errands or all of the above, most car owners keep them for years. While some models break down much faster than average, others are longer lasting than […]
BUYING CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Porsche
NewsBreak
Cars
TrendHunter.com

Three-in-One Energy Shots

The Phoenix Energy Shots are a three-in-one refreshment for consumers looking to optimize their daily performance as they go about their professional routine, head to class or in for their next shift. The drinks are focused on providing mood elevation, focus enhancement and a long-last boost of energy in one simple beverage that can be consumed in a few sips. The drinks are achieved with the brand's signature blend of nootropics to enhance focus, memory and clarity, while its energy blend lasts twice as long as caffeine and the mood blend will elevate a person's happy neurotransmitters.
LIFESTYLE
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Car Americans Hate the Most

The demand for cars this year has been extraordinary. However, not all new car owners have been equally happy with their purchase. According to a recently released study that measured the excitement of owners with their new cars, the car Americans hate the most is Chrysler.  The high demand for cars this year could be […]
BUYING CARS
24/7 Wall St.

Cars Americans Don’t Want to Buy

Throughout 2021, a shortage of computer chips caused disruptions in the production of new cars, resulting in slowing sales. Dealers face scant inventories, and sales in August 2021 were even lower than August of 2020 during the sales decline caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The average new car, throughout 2021, sat on a dealer’s lot […]
CARS
Outsider.com

A Car Lover’s Dream: Rare 1963 Chevrolet Corvette ‘fuelie’ Sells for a Massive Price

Over the weekend, a 1963 Chevrolet Corvette “fuelie” with 70,000 miles on its odometer went to auction and sold for a massive price. The car was owned by Larry Menard, the brother of John Menard who founded Menards home improvement company based in Wisconsin. Larry passed away in 2019 at 74 years old, but had built an impressive collection of classic cars, trucks, and memorabilia through the years. Recently, Menard’s estate put the collection up for auction, and the rare Chevrolet Corvette fetched an eye-catching amount for a car with thousands of miles on it.
BUYING CARS
GOBankingRates

These 20 Cars Cost the Most To Maintain

If you're in the market for a new car, keep in mind that sticker prices don't include the cost of gas mileage -- or maintenance. Sometimes a set of wheels with a modest price tag can be among the most...
CARS
Robb Report

The Sound of Luxury: Inside Robb Report’s October Design Issue

Here’s a question I bet you’ve never been asked before: What does your favorite shirt sound like? Yes, “sound,” rather than “look” or “feel.” I suspect it barely registers, but I wonder if that will be the case for long—because sound is the latest battlefield upon which the fight for you, the seasoned luxury consumer, is taking place. Of all the senses we use to fully absorb the products and brands we consume, sound is probably the last you’d recognize as having an impact on how you’re evaluating an experience (with the exception of the soundtrack that accompanies your day...
APPAREL
fordauthority.com

Ford Mustang Rival Chevy Camaro To End Production In 2023: Report

While the Ford Mustang is alive and doing quite well, its chief rival – the Chevy Camaro – has faced declining sales for years, which has spawned rumors of its eventual demise. Now, GM Authority is reporting that the Camaro is indeed on its last leg, as General Motors plans on discontinuing the long-running model following the 2024 model year.
CARS
CNET

The best small SUV for 2021

It's no wonder SUVs are on basically everyone's car shopping list these days: They make a lot more sense for buyers compared with a sedan. Automakers know that, too, and it's hard to not find a new SUV sitting at any car dealership lot. While they come in all shapes and sizes, we want to go over the best small and compact SUVs on the market today. Out of the many, we picked the ones that impress us the most.
BUYING CARS
Robb Report

The Ford Mustang Mach-E: Everything We Know About the Spunky All-Electric SUV

Overview It was only a matter of time until Ford released its first fully electric vehicle. And what better way for the Detroit automaker to join the electric revolution than by slapping its most famous nameplate, Mustang, on an EV? Less expected, though, is the form it has taken. Despite its renowned moniker, the Mustang Mach-E isn’t a battery-powered muscle car. Instead, it’s crossover SUV—complete with four doors and room for the entire family in back—that was merely inspired by the 56-year-old pony. Needless to say, this has kicked up some controversy among the Mustang faithful. Auto purists are rarely welcoming of...
CARS
Motorious

Motorious

Charlotte, NC
22K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

We are a team of collectors, restorers, industry experts, and the all-around car-obsessed. What we bring to our readers is the best of cars, trucks, SUVs, and motorcycles, ranging from pre-war to today, and inclusive of cars designed all over the world. Basically, if it’s special, rare, limited, or just plain cool, we’re covering it. For the best of car culture, follow Motorious!

 https://www.motorious.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy