What’s working (Zach Carter), what’s not (takeaways) for the Gators

It really is a mixed bag for the Florida Gators (3-2, 1-2 SEC) after five games of the football season. On one hand there are probably more parts of the team that I consider better than what I had expected coming into the season. On the other hand those raised expectations took a huge hit Saturday when Florida lost to Kentucky, a program they had only lost to one other time in the last 35 years. So I’m going to try and point out some of the good and bad we have seen so far in a short series that maybe we can update every week.