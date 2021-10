NBCUniversal and YouTube TV have reached an agreement that will keep more than 14 NBCU channels on the Google-owned platform, the two companies said on Saturday. “We are thrilled to have reached a deal with YouTube TV and can continue to offer our full network portfolio, without interruption,” an NBCU spokesperson told The Hollywood Reporter. “YouTube is a valued partner and we never want to involve our fans in a dispute, but we felt obligated to let them know what was at stake. We thank our viewers for their loyalty and promise to continue bringing them the networks and programs they love.” Monthly...

