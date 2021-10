Looking to get ahead of the numbers, the Glenbrook High Schools District 225 board on Tuesday discussed potential tweaks to its COVID-19 testing protocol. Wary both of new cases in Glenbrook ZIP codes that had moved into "substantial" territory as defined by the Illinois Department of Public Health and last week's announcement by Hampshire High School to go into adaptive pause, the board laid out four options.

HAMPSHIRE, IL ・ 2 HOURS AGO