Virginia State

GOP state legislature PAC rolls out ad hitting McAuliffe, Virginia Democrats on education

By Julia Manchester
The Hill
The Hill
 5 days ago
© Greg Nash

The Republican State Leadership Committee PAC on Thursday rolled out a new ad tying Democratic candidates running in Virginia House of Delegates races to Democratic gubernatorial nominee Terry McAuliffe's recent comments on whether parents should tell schools what to teach students.

The spot, which was first released to The Hill, features a clip of McAuliffe from last week's gubernatorial debate saying, "I don't think parents should be telling schools what they should teach."

The ad is the latest effort from Republicans to hit McAuliffe over the comments. Republican gubernatorial nominee Glenn Youngkin released an ad last week criticizing the former governor's comments, while the conservative American Principles Project PAC rolled out an ad on Wednesday highlighting McAuliffe's comments.

Additionally, Youngkin's campaign announced the formation of its family-led mobilization effort called "Parents Matter" this week.

But the subject of education was a hot topic up and down the ballot in Virginia before McAuliffe's comments last week. The debate over critical race theory prominently emerged in Loudoun County school board meetings this year along with the debate over transgender rights in schools.

The issue has also played a major part in the GOP's strategy to take back the House of Delegates, which Democrats currently control 55 to 45.

“Virginia House Democrats have already declared war on Virginia parents by voting to keep schools closed and to protect racially divisive curriculum, all while test scores in the commonwealth plummet,” RSLC communications director Andrew Romeo told The Hill. “And in refusing to denounce Terry McAuliffe’s reckless position that the government knows better than parents about what is best for their kids, Richmond liberals have proven once again that they are too weak to stand up for the future of Virginia’s students.”

wsvaonline.com

GOP targets rural Democrats, rare breed in Virginia politics

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Two of the last remaining rural Democrats in the Virginia House of Delegates are being targeted by Republicans hoping to regain the majority they lost to Democrats in both the House and Senate in 2019. Republicans portray Roslyn Tyler and Chris Hurst as radical liberals and accuse them of neglecting their constituents in Southside and southwestern Virginia. Both districts are largely rural and include some of the most economically stagnant areas of the state. Tyler and Hurst reject their opponents’ claims and say they’ve worked hard to improve the lives of the people in their districts.
VIRGINIA STATE
The Hill

The Hill

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

