The Reasons Retirees Navigate Their Golden Parachutes to Land in Bucks County Are Numerous

Bucks County has been identified as one of the best places in Pennsylvania to retire. Image via John P. at Creative Commons

Bucks County is among the best counties in Pennsylvania where retirees can live out their retirements, according to a recently released ranking by Stacker.

Stacker compiled the ranking using data from Niche. The analysis looked at factors such as the cost of living, healthcare, recreation, and even the weather.

Bucks County came in at No. 20.

With a population of 626,806, the county has a median home value of $330,600 and a median rent of $1,228. Homeowners make up 77 percent of the county’s population, while 23 percent rent their homes.

Meanwhile, the median household income is $89,139. The county’s crime rates, both for violent and property crimes, are significantly lower than national averages.

It is also home to many beautiful places in which to live, with Woodside , Newtown Grant, and Buckingham Township among the best.

Read more about the best Pennsylvania counties for retirees in Stacker .