CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

NFL DFS Week 5: Picks, Plays and Values

By Shawn Childs
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 5 days ago

After researching the NFL player pool at quarterback, running back, wide receiver and tight end each week over the past few seasons, I will go on a new path for the daily games in 2021. I continue to produce projections, and this baseline will be used to identify possible values at each position during the season.

In the daily games, we see each week players with low salaries post difference-maker scores. The key to winning is mixing a core of studs with some undervalued options that post impact scores for their price point.

Depending on the format, the goal is to find players that will score three or four times their salary to have a shot at GPP (grand prize pool).

Quarterbacks

Top Tier: Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills ($8,100/$8,800)

Allen threw the ball well last week (8.5 yards per pass attempt), but Buffalo failed to execute in the red zone leading to four field goals and a touchdown over the first three quarters. The Bills have scored 13 touchdowns and seven field goals over their last 37 possessions (118 points). He sits ninth in quarterback scoring (26.16 FPPG), with one impact game (367/5). In 2020, Allen had two starts against the Chiefs (164/2 and 375/2).

Kansas City’s defense has already allowed 126 points. Offensives have scored 15 touchdowns and five field goals over 38 possessions. Quarterbacks gain 8.8 yards per pass attempt while also having success in the run game (29/177/2).

Both teams will score, setting a high number of throws for Allen. The Bills’ defense played well over their first four matchups (PIT, MIA, WAS, HOU), but Patrick Mahomes is one of the best quarterbacks in the game. The Chiefs scored 33.5 points (18 touchdowns) while facing a more challenging schedule (CLE, BAL, LAC, PHI).

I have Allen projected for 346 combined yards with three touchdowns and a 75 percent chance of scoring on the ground.

Tom Brady – 30.47, Patrick Mahomes – 29.55

Value: Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams ($6,500/$7,900)

The Seahawks’ pass defense continues to fade. Over their past three contests, they allowed all quarterback to pass for over 300 yards while averaging 39.7 passes and 8.3 yards per pass attempt. Running backs (31/289), wide receivers (53/735/6) and tight ends (21/219/2) have enjoyed some level of success.

Stafford jumped out of the gate with 1,222 passing yards and 11 touchdowns over the first four weeks. He already has 15 completions over 20 yards, with six of those plays gaining 40 yards or more. His completion rate (68.1) and yards per attempt (9.1) are on a pace to set career highs.

Russell Wilson will find a way to score 20-plus points, forcing the Rams to score almost four touchdowns to win the game on the road. The downside for Stafford comes from a porous run defense as well for Seattle (133/608/3 – 4.6 yards per rush).

Dak Prescott – 30.06, Daniel Jones – 25.05

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bzcvG_0cK3JrkR00
Joe Nicholson/USA TODAY Sports

Running Backs

Top Tier: Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans ($9,000/$10,400)

The Titans continue to ride Henry early and often, leading to 127 touches over the first four games (31.75 per week). He is on pace for 2,040 rushing yards with 16 scores and a career-best output in the passing game (56/500). Despite his higher volume of chances with success in yards per rush (4.5) and yards per catch (8.9), Henry has only two plays of 20-plus yards this season. In 2020, he dominated in his matchup in Jacksonville (26/215/2 with two catches for seven yards).

The Jaguars held running backs to 3.5 yards per carry over the first four weeks with 17 catches for 146 yards and one touchdown. Runners have six touchdowns while averaging almost 31 carries per game.

This week, Tennessee would love to have at least one of their top two wideouts back to force Jacksonville to defend the Titans’ passing game. Henry looks to be on a path for 165 combined yards with one touchdown and four catches.

Christian McCaffrey – 28.89 (if he plays)

Value: Damien Harris, New England Patriots ($5,500/$6,500)

The Patriots abandoned the ground game the past two weeks while facing two of the league’s top run defenses. Harris managed only 10 yards on 10 carries while being an easy sit in the season-long contests. He ran the ball well over the first two weeks (39/162/1).

Houston has struggled vs. the run over the last three weeks (34/156/3, 33/117/3, and 40/199/2). Offenses have eight rushing scores (four by quarterbacks – 27/70/4), leading to their defense being on the field for over 109 minutes. The Texans gave up 11 touchdowns and six field goals over this span (32 possessions).

Harris should regain his stride in this matchup. With 20-plus carries and a score, he should be a value at running back in Week 5.

D’Andre Swift – 19.29, Leonard Fournette – 18.62

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18JpoA_0cK3JrkR00
Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK

Wide Receivers

Top Tier: Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers ($8,200/$8,200)

Adams remains on a high path in catches (31) and receiving yards (373) while averaging 11.25 targets through four games. His only shortfall is one score (18 touchdowns over 14 games in 2020).

Wide receivers have 62 catches for 699 yards and three touchdowns against the Bengals. Adam Thielen had the most success (9/92/2), followed by Chase Claypool (9/96) and Laviska Shenault (6/99).

SI Sportsbook set the over/under for this matchup at 51, pointing to the highest-scoring affair on the main slate on Sunday.

Calvin Ridley – 27.98, Stefon Diggs – 27.46

Value: CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys ($6,200/$6,900)

The draft day excitement for Lamb has been waning over the past two games (3/66 and 2/13) while receiving only eight combined targets. The Cowboys turned to their run game over their last three matchups (31/198/2, 41/160/2, 34/245/1), leading to Dak Prescott only attempting 75 passes in that stretch. The law of averages suggests Dallas will be more active in the passing game over the next few weeks.

New York has risk against the run (4.5 yards per carry), with most of the damage coming in Week 1 (28/165/1) and Week 4 (39/170/2). Wide receivers have 61 catches for 659 yards and four touchdowns on 82 targets (74.4 percent catch rate). Terry McLaurin delivered the only impact game (11/107/1).

Kadarius Toney – 18.60, Jaylen Waddle – 19.75

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f8vQu_0cK3JrkR00
Raj Mehta/USA TODAY Sports

Tight Ends

Top Tier: T.J. Hockenson, Detroit Lions ($5,500/$6,400)

The Ravens and Bears defenses slowed down Hockenson over the past two games (2/10 and 4/42). However, his season started with two strong showings (8/97/1 and 8/66/1) with 20 combined targets. Last season, he had five catches for 39 yards and one touchdown vs. the Vikings on the road.

Minnesota has yet to allow a touchdown to a tight end (19/253). The Cardinals (7/94) and Seahawks (6/93) completed all 13 passes to their tight ends. A chaser game points to Hockenson being active again in Week 5.

Travis Kelce – 22.68, Darren Waller – 20.73

Value: Mike Gesicki, Miami Dolphins ($4,200/$5,600)

The stock of Gesicki rose over his previous two matchups (10/86 and 5/57/1), coming after an empty start to the season (0/0 and 3/41). He is now on pace for 72 catches for 736 yards and four touchdowns on 108 targets.

The Buccaneers allowed 1,466 yards and 12 touchdowns to quarterbacks over the first four weeks. Most of the damage came to wide receivers (80/1,064/9), but there has been plenty of chances for tight ends (28/245/3 on 32 targets).

Tampa Bay has plenty of offensive firepower, requiring the Dolphins to chase on the scoreboard. Gesicki should be active in this matchup with a reasonable chance of scoring. I have him projected for six catches for 67 yards and 0.75 touchdowns.

Kyle Pitts – 15.15, Tyler Higbee – 13.38

The Week 5 projections are up at Sports Illustrated, with a second update coming Saturday morning after all practices close Friday night.

Senior analyst Shawn Childs is a multi-sport, high-stakes fantasy legend with lifetime earnings in the high six-figures. He has been providing in-depth, analytical breakdowns for years all while helping his subscribers to countless titles and winnings across season-long & DFS. An inaugural inductee of the NFBC Hall of Fame, Shawn can teach you how to prep like a champ!

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Josh Allen’s girlfriend had so much to celebrate during Bills’ win

The WAGs of the Buffalo Bills enjoyed a blowout of their own during Sunday’s 40-0 beatdown on the Houston Texans. Quarterback Josh Allen’s girlfriend Brittany Williams arrived at Highmark Stadium in a swanky party bus with fellow Buffalo WAGs Shae Spady, Hillary Trubisky, Meghan Hughes and Meg DiMarco before kickoff. The former cheerleader shared photos to her Instagram story throughout the day, documenting the group’s luxe game-day itinerary, popping champagne, and sporting custom-made Bills jackets.
NFL
talesbuzz.com

Best NFL DFS Stacks Week 4: Lineup picks for DraftKings, FanDuel tournaments, daily fantasy football cash games

If you’re looking to win in NFL DFS cash games and tournaments, there’s no better way to give yourself a leg up than to stack two or three sets of teammates. Stacking opens up the opportunity to earn double points. If you can correctly dissect the matchups and find value sleepers to pair together, you will create a potential boom opportunity for your DraftKings and FanDuel lineups.
NFL
CBS Sports

NFL DFS Week 5 Guide: Stacks, value plays and everything to know while constructing your lineups

I'd like to consider myself a pretty good athlete and, before you question what this has to do with Week 5 NFL DFS lineups, stick with me. Growing up I played nearly every sport you can think of: basketball, baseball, football, soccer, tennis. Even when I tried more obscure sports like European handball and Ultimate Frisbee, it wouldn't take long to catch on. Just recently I started playing golf and let me tell you, it's a very humbling sport. There's so much running through my mind for each swing. Keep your front arm straight. Head down. Knees slightly bent.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
newsbrig.com

Sunday Night Football FanDuel Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 5 Bills-Chiefs single-game tournaments

The NFL is serving up a treat for Week 5’s edition of Sunday Night Football. The Bills and Chiefs are two of the AFC’s premier teams, and they’ll face off in what could be a conference championship preview. Let’s just hope the product matches the hype and there are plenty of points to go around in DFS contests. Our FanDuel single game lineup is fading the running games and one of the superstar QBs, but there’s still plenty firepower left for our picks.
NFL
The Spun

Raiders Owner Uses 1 Word To Describe Jon Gruden’s Comment

Late Friday afternoon, Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden found himself in the headlines for a disturbing reason. Over the past few months, the NFL has been investigating workplace misconduct within the Washington Football Team. Over that time, the league reviewed over 650,000 emails. An email from Gruden to...
NFL
defector.com

Urban Meyer Spotted Having A Grim Men’s Evening At His Ohio Steakhouse

After the Jacksonville Jaguars dropped to 0-4 on Thursday, head coach Urban Meyer said his “head was spinning,” and was described as appearing “physically and emotionally drained.” He seems to have miraculously recovered within 24 hours. The Jags lost 24-21 to the Bengals in Cincinnati, on a last-second field goal,...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dak Prescott
Elite Daily

So, Patrick Mahomes Kissed Brittany Matthews Mid-Game And I’m In Love

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews’ relationship could not be any sweeter, and this latest video of their mid-game kiss is proof. On Sept. 19, when the Kansas City Chiefs played against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium, Mahomes took a quick break from the game to show his fiancée some love. Luckily, someone captured the moment on video, and Matthews shared it to her Instagram (it’s the second slide in the carousel below). No surprise, it racked up almost 200,000 likes.
NFL
The Spun

Look: LeBron Sends Clear Message About Colin Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick was a major topic of conversation following the 49ers’ loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night. Kaepernick, of course, had plenty of success against Green Bay during his professional career. He shredded the Packers defense in the NFL’s 2012 Divisional Round. It might have been the best game of Kaepernick’s career.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#Buccaneers#Cowboys#Rams#American Football#Gpp#Buffalo Bills#Fppg#Chiefs#Mia#Cle#Bal#Lac
The Spun

Look: Randy Moss Reacts To Jon Gruden’s Racist Email

This morning, ESPN analyst and former NFL superstar Randy Moss weighed in on the ongoing situation involving Raiders head coach Jon Gruden. Late last week, the Wall Street Journal reported on an email Gruden sent to then-Washington Football Team general manager Bruce Allen in 2011, in which he referred to NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith using a racist trope.
NFL
The Spun

NFL Makes Decision On Controversial Davante Adams Hit

Nearly a week ago, the Green Bay Packers took down the San Francisco 49ers with a late field goal thanks to the incredible combination of Aaron Rodgers and wide receiver Davante Adams. The latter, though, was nearly knocked out of the game with a vicious hit. Rodgers tried to hit...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Jimmy Johnson’s Bold Admission

If you could start an NFL team with any current player, who would you pick? Former Dallas Cowboys head coach turned FOX analyst Jimmy Johnson revealed his pick on Sunday morning. It’s a surprising one. “In fact, if I was drafting in the NFL today out of all the players,...
NFL
USA Today

Tom Brady's kids are ruthless: 'I know nothing in this house'

He might be the greatest quarterback in football history, but Tom Brady’s legend and stardom are checked at the door when he gets home every day. Speaking to Jim Gray on the “Let’s Go” podcast on SiriusXM, the future first-ballot Hall of Famer was asked about being named to Time Magazine’s list of the 100 most influential people for 2021.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NewsBreak
Depth-first search
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NFL Teams
Los Angeles Rams
FanSided

Most interceptions by rookie QB in NFL history

With Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence struggling with turnovers in 2021, could he reach the record?. Lawrence would be in good company if he broke said record, as it’s held by none other than Peyton Manning. Through the first three weeks of the season, Lawrence has had at least two...
NFL
The Spun

Tony Dungy Getting Criticized For What He Said About Jon Gruden

Former NFL head coach turned NBC analyst Tony Dungy is facing some criticism on social media for what he said about Jon Gruden on Sunday night. Sunday evening, both Dungy and NBC announcer Mike Tirico – who worked with Gruden at ESPN – addressed the now-former Las Vegas Raiders head coach.
NFL
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

17K+
Followers
14K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy