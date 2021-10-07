CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Week 5 Fantasy Football Rankings: Quarterbacks

By Michael Fabiano
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t0iUj_0cK3JoLU00

Nobody's playing like Kyler Murray so far this year as he's lighting it up in the air and on the ground.

UPDATED: October 7, 2021

Welcome to Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season! We're a week away from bye weeks, so every fantasy football manager will have their roster tested. And remember, there's still plenty of time to turn things around if you're off to a slow start.

Remember to always churn those last couple bench spots to make sure you're bringing your best options to your lineup. Every lineup spot counts! Check out Jen Piacenti's Week 5 waiver wire pickups for guidance on who to target.

Week 5 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em : QUARTERBACKS | RUNNING BACKS | WIDE RECEIVERS | TIGHT ENDS | KICKERS | TEAM DEFENSES

Week 5 Rankings (PPR)

QUARTERBACK RANKINGS

  1. Josh Allen, BUF (at KC)
  2. Patrick Mahomes, KC (vs. BUF)
  3. Kyler Murray, ARI (vs. SF)
  4. Lamar Jackson, BAL (vs. IND)
  5. Dak Prescott, DAL (vs. NYG)
  6. Tom Brady, TB (vs. MIA)
  7. Matthew Stafford, LAR (at SEA)
  8. Aaron Rodgers, GB (at CIN)
  9. Jalen Hurts, PHI (at CAR)
  10. Russell Wilson, SEA (vs. LAR)
  11. Kirk Cousins, MIN (vs. DET)
  12. Justin Herbert, LAC (vs. CLE)
  13. Sam Darnold, CAR (vs. PHI)
  14. Trey Lance, SF (at ARI)
  15. Daniel Jones, NYG (at DAL)
  16. Ryan Tannehill, TEN (at JAC)
  17. Derek Carr, LV (vs. CHI)
  18. Joe Burrow, CIN (vs. GB)
  19. Taylor Heinicke, WAS (vs. NO)
  20. Jameis Winston, NO (at WAS)
  21. Trevor Lawrence, JAC (vs. TEN)
  22. Matt Ryan, ATL (vs. NYJ)*
  23. Zach Wilson, NYJ (at ATL)*
  24. Baker Mayfield, CLE (at LAC)
  25. Mac Jones, NE (at HOU)
  26. Jacoby Brissett, MIA (at TB)
  27. Justin Fields, CHI (at LV)
  28. Jared Goff, DET (at MIN)
  29. Drew Lock, DEN (at PIT)
  30. Ben Roethlisberger, PIT (vs. DEN)
  31. Carson Wentz, IND (at BAL)
  32. Davis Mills, HOU (vs. NE)

* - Game is being played in London

Get fantasy and betting analysis in your inbox by signing up for the Winners Club newsletter: SI.com/newsletters

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Raiders Owner Uses 1 Word To Describe Jon Gruden’s Comment

Late Friday afternoon, Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden found himself in the headlines for a disturbing reason. Over the past few months, the NFL has been investigating workplace misconduct within the Washington Football Team. Over that time, the league reviewed over 650,000 emails. An email from Gruden to...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Randy Moss Reacts To Jon Gruden’s Racist Email

This morning, ESPN analyst and former NFL superstar Randy Moss weighed in on the ongoing situation involving Raiders head coach Jon Gruden. Late last week, the Wall Street Journal reported on an email Gruden sent to then-Washington Football Team general manager Bruce Allen in 2011, in which he referred to NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith using a racist trope.
NFL
New York Post

Matt Stafford’s wife Kelly details ‘tipsy’ fight over lobster

Matthew Stafford is keeping his lobster distaste a secret. Or, at least he was. His wife, Kelly Stafford, admitted the couple isn’t down with the delicacy on her podcast this week. And according to her Instagram story, when she told Matthew about the conversation, he responded by calling her a “pretentious b—h.” Kelly followed it up with a second story, clarifying Matthew did not actually curse at her but she was “a little tipsy” when typing the initial post.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Matt Ryan
Person
Derek Carr
Person
Dak Prescott
Person
Taylor Heinicke
Person
Ben Roethlisberger
Person
Mac Jones
Person
Carson Wentz
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Jimmy Johnson’s Bold Admission

If you could start an NFL team with any current player, who would you pick? Former Dallas Cowboys head coach turned FOX analyst Jimmy Johnson revealed his pick on Sunday morning. It’s a surprising one. “In fact, if I was drafting in the NFL today out of all the players,...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Antonio Brown News

On Wednesday morning, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers learned some tough news about wide receiver Antonio Brown. According to multiple reports, the Buccaneers placed the talented wide receiver on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Buccaneers insider Rick Stroud was the first one to break the news. “He’ll need to remain asymptomatic and have...
NFL
USA Today

Tom Brady's kids are ruthless: 'I know nothing in this house'

He might be the greatest quarterback in football history, but Tom Brady’s legend and stardom are checked at the door when he gets home every day. Speaking to Jim Gray on the “Let’s Go” podcast on SiriusXM, the future first-ballot Hall of Famer was asked about being named to Time Magazine’s list of the 100 most influential people for 2021.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Fantasy Football Rankings#Buf#Sf#Bal#Ind Rrb#Dal#Nyg#Tb#Phi#Car#Lac#Ari Rrb#Lv#Chi#Atl#Ne#Hou
The Spun

Tony Dungy Getting Criticized For What He Said About Jon Gruden

Former NFL head coach turned NBC analyst Tony Dungy is facing some criticism on social media for what he said about Jon Gruden on Sunday night. Sunday evening, both Dungy and NBC announcer Mike Tirico – who worked with Gruden at ESPN – addressed the now-former Las Vegas Raiders head coach.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Patriots, Saints reportedly discussed blockbuster trade

The 2021 NFL season is here and we are about to kick off Week 3. One of the bigger games of the weekend is between the New Orleans Saints and New England Patriots. Interestingly enough, a report has surfaced that the Saints had made some calls on disgruntled All-Pro Stephon Gilmore, according to Jeff Duncan of NOLA.com.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
The Spun

Breaking: Cardinals Make Decision On DeAndre Hopkins

DeAndre Hopkins’ status for the Arizona Cardinals’ Week 3 game has reportedly been decided. According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the All-Pro wide receiver is officially a go for Sunday afternoon’s game. The Cardinals are set to take on the Jaguars on Sunday afternoon. Hopkins was listed as questionable...
NFL
The Spun

Cleveland Browns Wide Receiver Is Getting Released

The Cleveland Browns have reportedly released a notable wide receiver just two weeks into the NFL’s 2021 season. The Browns have released wide receiver Davion Davis, per NFL insider Ian Rapoport. It’s a rather surprising move, especially when you consider how strong a performance Davis had during the preseason. The...
NFL
The Spun

Report: There’s Only 1 Trade Suitor For Deshaun Watson

The Houston Texans don’t appear to plan on playing Deshaun Watson this season. The superstar quarterback continues to want out. A trade is complicated, of course, considering Watson’s situation. He’s been accused of sexual misconduct by more than 20 women. While Watson remains eligible to play, it’s possible – likely, even – that teams are hesitant to make a move for him.
NFL
The Spun

Vic Fangio Has Brutally Honest Admission On Lamar Jackson

Despite boasting one of the NFL’s elite defenses, Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio is wary of Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, who he faces this weekend. Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Fangio was blunt in his assessment of what kind of challenge Jackson offers. He called the former NFL MVP “one of a kind” before adding how thankful he is that’s the case.
NFL
USA Today

Rob Gronkowski's dog steals the show on 'Monday Night Football'

During ESPN’s alternate broadcast of “Monday Night Football” with legendary quarterbacking brothers Peyton and Eli Manning, Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski made an appearance, but was upstaged by his adorable pup. Ralphie barked for Gronk’s attention during his live interview, and the future Hall of Famer obliged, giving...
NFL
NESN

Ex-Patriots Stars Tear Into Jon Gruden For ‘Racist’ Comments In Leaked Emails

Jon Gruden is deservedly drawing the ire of many far and wide for comments in emails that have since been leaked. A series of emails from Gruden in 2011 were revealed this past week, among them one that had the now-Las Vegas Raiders head coach taking aim at the Players’ Association head DeMaurice Smith. In comments that in any context are racist, Gruden wrote that “Dumboriss Smith has lips the size of michellin tires (sic).”
NFL
chatsports.com

Watch: Jameis Winston meets unamused Sean Payton after bizarre TD pass

#Saints Sean Payton after that ill-advised Jameis Winston TD pass. pic.twitter.com/fweVRQ4FnC. — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) September 26, 2021. Yeah, that probably isn’t going to fly with Sean Payton. Jameis Winston found good results with a bad process in his second touchdown pass against the New England Patriots; he lobbed the ball into the end zone while being taken to the ground, sending it on a high arc towards Marquez Callaway.
NFL
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

17K+
Followers
14K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy