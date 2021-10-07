CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Week 5 Fantasy Football Rankings: Team Defenses (DST)

By Michael Fabiano
Sports Illustrated
Welcome to Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season! We're a week away from bye weeks, so every fantasy football manager will have their roster tested. And remember, there's still plenty of time to turn things around if you're off to a slow start.

Remember to always churn those last couple bench spots to make sure you're bringing your best options to your lineup. Every lineup spot counts! Check out Jen Piacenti's Week 5 waiver wire pickups for guidance on who to target.

Week 5 Rankings (PPR)

  • TEAM DEFENSES (DST)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46PlMg_0cK3JnSl00
Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated

TEAM DEFENSE RANKINGS

  1. Patriots, NE (at HOU)
  2. Buccaneers, TB (vs. MIA)
  3. Ravens, BAL (vs IND)
  4. Vikings, MIN (vs. DET)
  5. Cardinals, ARI (vs. SF)
  6. Raiders, LV (vs. CHI)
  7. Cowboys, DAL (vs. NYG)
  8. Steelers, PIT (vs. DEN)
  9. Rams, LAR (at SEA)
  10. Saints, NO (at WAS)
  11. Broncos, DEN (at PIT)
  12. Titans, TEN (at JAC)
  13. Falcons, ATL (vs. NYJ)*
  14. Football Team, WAS (vs. NO)
  15. Panthers, CAR (vs. PHI)
  16. Bears, CHI (at LV)
  17. Chargers, LAC (vs. CLE)
  18. Packers, GB (at CIN)
  19. Eagles, PHI (at CAR)
  20. Chiefs, KC (vs. BUF)
  21. Browns, CLE (at LAC)
  22. Jaguars, JAC (vs. TEN)
  23. Jets, NYJ (at ATL)*
  24. Colts, IND (at BAL)
  25. Seahawks, SEA (vs. LAR)
  26. Giants, NYG (at DAL)
  27. Lions , DET (at MIN)
  28. 49ers, SF (at ARI)
  29. Texans, HOU (vs. NE)
  30. Bills, BUF (at KC)
  31. Bengals, CIN (vs. GB)
  32. Dolphins, MIA (at TB)

* - Game is being played in London

