Week 5 Fantasy Football Rankings: Tight Ends

UPDATED: October 7, 2021

Welcome to Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season! We're a week away from bye weeks, so every fantasy football manager will have their roster tested. And remember, there's still plenty of time to turn things around if you're off to a slow start.

Week 5 Rankings (PPR)

TIGHT END RANKINGS

Travis Kelce, KC (vs. BUF) Darren Waller, LV (vs. CHI) Mark Andrews, BAL (vs. IND) T.J. Hockenson, DET (at MIN) George Kittle, SF (at ARI) Kyle Pitts, ATL (vs. NYJ)* Mike Gesicki, MIA (at TB) Noah Fant, DEN (at PIT) Dalton Schultz, DAL (vs. NYG) Dawson Knox, BUF (at KC) Tyler Higbee, LAR (at SEA) Hunter Henry, NE (at HOU) Dallas Goedert, PHI (at CAR) Robert Tonyan, GB (at CIN) Jared Cook, LAC (vs. CLE) Evan Engram, NYG (at DAL) Jonnu Smith, NE (at HOU) Zach Ertz, PHI (at CAR) Tyler Conklin, MIN (vs. DET) Austin Hooper, CLE (at LAC) Maxx Williams, ARI (vs. SF) C.J. Uzomah, CIN (vs. GB) Cameron Brate, TB (vs. MIA) Will Dissly, SEA (vs. LAR) Mo-Alie Cox, IND (at BAL) Anthony Firkser, TEN (at JAC) Cole Kmet, CHI (at LV) Ricky Seals-Jones, WAS (vs. NO) Juwan Johnson, NO (at WAS) Pat Freiermuth, PIT (vs. DEN) Blake Jarwin, DAL (vs. NYG) Dan Arnold, JAC (vs. TEN)

* - Game is being played in London

