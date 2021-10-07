CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Week 5 Fantasy Football Rankings: Tight Ends

By Michael Fabiano
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eXQi4_0cK3Jma200

Is Dalton Schultz legit? The Cowboys emerging talent looks like a surprise breakout at the tight end position.

UPDATED: October 7, 2021

Welcome to Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season! We're a week away from bye weeks, so every fantasy football manager will have their roster tested. And remember, there's still plenty of time to turn things around if you're off to a slow start.

Remember to always churn those last couple bench spots to make sure you're bringing your best options to your lineup. Every lineup spot counts! Check out Jen Piacenti's Week 5 waiver wire pickups for guidance on who to target.

Week 5 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em : QUARTERBACKS | RUNNING BACKS | WIDE RECEIVERS | TIGHT ENDS | KICKERS | TEAM DEFENSES

Week 5 Rankings (PPR)

Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports

TIGHT END RANKINGS

  1. Travis Kelce, KC (vs. BUF)
  2. Darren Waller, LV (vs. CHI)
  3. Mark Andrews, BAL (vs. IND)
  4. T.J. Hockenson, DET (at MIN)
  5. George Kittle, SF (at ARI)
  6. Kyle Pitts, ATL (vs. NYJ)*
  7. Mike Gesicki, MIA (at TB)
  8. Noah Fant, DEN (at PIT)
  9. Dalton Schultz, DAL (vs. NYG)
  10. Dawson Knox, BUF (at KC)
  11. Tyler Higbee, LAR (at SEA)
  12. Hunter Henry, NE (at HOU)
  13. Dallas Goedert, PHI (at CAR)
  14. Robert Tonyan, GB (at CIN)
  15. Jared Cook, LAC (vs. CLE)
  16. Evan Engram, NYG (at DAL)
  17. Jonnu Smith, NE (at HOU)
  18. Zach Ertz, PHI (at CAR)
  19. Tyler Conklin, MIN (vs. DET)
  20. Austin Hooper, CLE (at LAC)
  21. Maxx Williams, ARI (vs. SF)
  22. C.J. Uzomah, CIN (vs. GB)
  23. Cameron Brate, TB (vs. MIA)
  24. Will Dissly, SEA (vs. LAR)
  25. Mo-Alie Cox, IND (at BAL)
  26. Anthony Firkser, TEN (at JAC)
  27. Cole Kmet, CHI (at LV)
  28. Ricky Seals-Jones, WAS (vs. NO)
  29. Juwan Johnson, NO (at WAS)
  30. Pat Freiermuth, PIT (vs. DEN)
  31. Blake Jarwin, DAL (vs. NYG)
  32. Dan Arnold, JAC (vs. TEN)

* - Game is being played in London

Get fantasy and betting analysis in your inbox by signing up for the Winners Club newsletter: SI.com/newsletters

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Raiders Owner Uses 1 Word To Describe Jon Gruden’s Comment

Late Friday afternoon, Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden found himself in the headlines for a disturbing reason. Over the past few months, the NFL has been investigating workplace misconduct within the Washington Football Team. Over that time, the league reviewed over 650,000 emails. An email from Gruden to...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Randy Moss Reacts To Jon Gruden’s Racist Email

This morning, ESPN analyst and former NFL superstar Randy Moss weighed in on the ongoing situation involving Raiders head coach Jon Gruden. Late last week, the Wall Street Journal reported on an email Gruden sent to then-Washington Football Team general manager Bruce Allen in 2011, in which he referred to NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith using a racist trope.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Jimmy Johnson’s Bold Admission

If you could start an NFL team with any current player, who would you pick? Former Dallas Cowboys head coach turned FOX analyst Jimmy Johnson revealed his pick on Sunday morning. It’s a surprising one. “In fact, if I was drafting in the NFL today out of all the players,...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Kittle
The Spun

Tony Dungy Getting Criticized For What He Said About Jon Gruden

Former NFL head coach turned NBC analyst Tony Dungy is facing some criticism on social media for what he said about Jon Gruden on Sunday night. Sunday evening, both Dungy and NBC announcer Mike Tirico – who worked with Gruden at ESPN – addressed the now-former Las Vegas Raiders head coach.
NFL
USA Today

Rob Gronkowski's dog steals the show on 'Monday Night Football'

During ESPN’s alternate broadcast of “Monday Night Football” with legendary quarterbacking brothers Peyton and Eli Manning, Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski made an appearance, but was upstaged by his adorable pup. Ralphie barked for Gronk’s attention during his live interview, and the future Hall of Famer obliged, giving...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fantasy Sports#Bal#American Football#Fantasy Football Rankings#Buf#Lv#Chi#Ind#Det#Atl#Mia#Tb#Den#Pit#Dal#Nyg#Ne#Hou#Lac
RaiderMaven

McCoy Suspended Without Pay for Raiders' Next Six Games

Henderson, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders have had a lot of good news on the field lately, starting the 2021 season at 3-0. Today they got some bad news off of it. Superstar defensive lineman Gerald McCoy was a big off-season free-agent signing. In the first game of the season, an injury sidelined him for what many believe to be a season-ending knee injury.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Russell Wilson’s surgery had complications

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson was forced to leave Thursday night’s game against the Los Angeles Rams as the result of an injury to his middle finger. Initially, it was unclear how severe Wilson’s injury was, but the reality quickly came into focus. The eight-time Pro Bowler had suffered a ruptured tendon which required surgery, putting him out for up to two months.
NFL
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions make unfortunate news official

We knew it was coming and it was going to hurt but just moments ago, the Detroit Lions made it official that their best defender, Romeo Okwara has been placed on Reserve/Injured with a torn Achilles. This is the second Lions’ starter that is out with an Achilles injury as...
NFL
NESN

Ex-Patriots Stars Tear Into Jon Gruden For ‘Racist’ Comments In Leaked Emails

Jon Gruden is deservedly drawing the ire of many far and wide for comments in emails that have since been leaked. A series of emails from Gruden in 2011 were revealed this past week, among them one that had the now-Las Vegas Raiders head coach taking aim at the Players’ Association head DeMaurice Smith. In comments that in any context are racist, Gruden wrote that “Dumboriss Smith has lips the size of michellin tires (sic).”
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Michael Sam sends first tweet since inclusion in Jon Gruden email

Michael Sam on Monday night sent his first tweet since being included in Jon Gruden’s offensive emails. Personal emails Gruden sent to then-Washington Football Team executive Bruce Allen were uncovered as part of the NFL’s investigation into the franchise’s workplace. One email comment Gruden made about DeMaurice Smith leaked on Friday. Then on Monday, more emails leaked that led Gruden to resign from his position as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders.
NFL
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Says 1 Prominent NFL Team Is “Done”

The Kansas City Chiefs have been arguably the best team in the National Football League for two-plus seasons, but they’re struggling in 2021. Kansas City is now 2-3 on the season following Sunday night’s home loss to the Buffalo Bills. Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw two interceptions in the...
NFL
US 103.3

Vikings Coach & QB Have Violent Exchange After Win

Minnesota head coach Mike Zimmer had a perplexing moment with his quarterback Kirk Cousins on Sunday afternoon. Vikings' kicker Greg Joseph smashed a 54-yard game-winning field goal as time expired to give Minnesota a 19-17 victory over the Lions. As the kick went through the uprights, quarterback Kirk Cousins appeared to give coach Zimmer a love punch and a push, Zimmer pushed Cousins back, and then it appeared he had to be restrained by another coach. They separated at that point and the full-on celebration began. Here's that exchange by the Cousins and Zimmer.
NFL
Yardbarker

Nick Foles caught badmouthing Justin Fields, Matt Nagy as Bears struggle

The Chicago Bears fell to the Cleveland Browns 26-6 on Sunday afternoon. With the defeat, Chicago sits at 1-2 on the year – but that’s the least of the Bears' problems. Making his first career start, rookie quarterback Justin Fields struggled badly in place of an injured Andy Dalton. With Fields at the helm, the Bears mustered a mere 47 yards and six first downs on the day.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Nick Chubb gets brutally frank after Browns’ heartbreaking loss vs. Chargers

Sunday is usually a day for reflection and Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb did exactly that after their heartbreaking loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. It was a high-octane affair between the two squads, with the result not being decided until the last two minutes. The Chargers escaped with a 47-42 win, sealed by Austin Ekeler’s three-yard score with only 1:31 left in the clock. The Browns had several chances to take the victory, but their late-game efforts proved to be futile.
NFL
CowboyMaven

Cowboys' WR-Turned-RB: 'Dream Come True'

FRISCO - The last time CeeDee Lamb played running back was in fifth grade. The Dallas Cowboys star wide receiver can now add NFL running back to his resume after a sneaky 13-yard run on a reverse in the Cowboys win against the Los Angeles Chargers. "It reminded me of...
NFL
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

17K+
Followers
14K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy