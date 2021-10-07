CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edwardsville, IL

House Calls Event Brings Support And Encouragement To Residential Students

 5 days ago
EDWARDSVILLE – Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s University Housing hosted its annual House Calls event on Tuesday, Oct. 5. University faculty, staff, and administrators visited and engaged with residents in the first-year residence halls (Bluff, Prairie, and Woodland) and Cougar Village’s Transfer Focused Interest Community (FIC). “House Calls is another way we connect residents to the SIUE community,” said University Housing Director Mallory Sidarous. Continue Reading

