CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Honda Is Getting Into the Electric Air Taxi Game

By J. George Gorant
Robb Report
Robb Report
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aIYgt_0cK3Ji3800

Honda has officially jumped into the eVTOL race by blending its existing products with new technologies. The Japanese firm initially revealed that it was developing an electric vertical takeoff and landing vehicle in April 2021, as part of its “vision for the future,” which, among other things, promised only electric vehicles by 2050.

But actual details of the new aircraft have emerged in recent days and, surprisingly, it won’t be fully electric. The company’s internal research suggests that the strongest market for eVTOLs will be regional travel, which will require a range of roughly 250 miles.

“All-electric eVTOL aircraft face a range issue due to limited battery capacity, therefore the realistic use area is limited to intra-city transportation,” the company said in a statement. To address that issue, Honda will develop a hybrid system that combines electric with a gas turbine.

A rendering shows a short-bodied craft with eight medium-sized rotors that will provide lift; they’re mounted on booms that run from front to back, attaching to forward struts forward and a small aft wing. At the back, rearward-facing ducted fans generate thrust. The cabin looks like it could hold up to six passengers.

The company released a video showing plans to develop an entire “mobile ecosystem” with transportation hubs built around the eVTOL.

The Japanese firm says the yet unnamed vehicle will tap into crossover knowledge and tech it has already amassed, including certification experience and turbine development from its aircraft division, high-speed generators from F1, battery and motor technology from its hybrid and electric cars, and sensors and controllers from its autonomous vehicles.

Honda seems like it’s late to the game, but a company of its size and experience adapting proven technologies should be able to make up ground quickly. It expects to have working prototypes by 2023. However, the projected date for a fully certified version of the VTOL isn’t until 2030.

Comments / 0

Related
insideevs.com

Tesla Model Y LR Pushed To The Limit On The Autobahn

The Tesla Model Y hasn’t gone into production in Germany yet, but there are already Model Ys in the country and around Europe. Official deliveries of the model on the Old Continent only started this summer, so the Model Y is not a particularly common sight yet. Kris Rifa drove...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

People Are Getting Paid To Buy Electric Cars

California has long been the most progressive state when it comes to environmental regulations. Most recently, it was the first state to announce a ban on new combustion-engined vehicle sales after 2035 (newly moved forward to 2030). Several other states soon adopted similar measures. And now the Golden State has expanded funding on an incentive program dubbed Clean Cars for All.
CARS
CleanTechnica

Game Over For Gasmobiles: Electric Vehicle Batteries Just Keep On Getting Better

Somewhere in the outer reaches of talk radio, a ghost stalks the halls, mumbling of light bulbs and plastic bags and electric cars that won’t start in cold weather. Meanwhile, most automakers are not waiting around for the other shoe to drop. They have finally begun pivoting into the sparkling green world of zero emission personal mobility, even those once wedded to the idea of “clean diesel,” and a new battery formula is here to help.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Taxi#Electric Cars#Hybrid System#Japanese
easyreadernews.com

How to get Cheap Electricity

In recent years Australian electricity providers have made it easier for consumers to find and compare companies. Even with that knowledge, plenty of Aussies aren’t asking their providers for a better deal because they feel they don’t have leverage. But, you do! In fact, depending on your negotiation skills and...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MotorAuthority

Honda planning for a future of self-driving cars, robots, and electric VTOL aircraft

Honda recently announced a number of new tech projects, including robots, electric vertical-takeoff-and-landing (eVTOL) aircraft, and even a rocket. The automaker, which already makes a small jet, is the latest company to experiment with eVTOL aircraft. While still unproven, these aircraft are envisioned as part of future urban mobility services thanks to their ability to take off and land vertically like helicopters, but with allegedly lower noise and emissions. Several startups, some backed by other automakers, are developing prototypes.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Cars
24/7 Wall St.

The Longest-Lasting Cars on the Road

Cars are intended to be a long-term purchase. Whether they are used mostly for commuting to and from work, driving the kids to school and other activities, running errands or all of the above, most car owners keep them for years. While some models break down much faster than average, others are longer lasting than […]
BUYING CARS
cuereport.com

Honda bets its future on air taxis, robots, and advanced space tech

Automotive giant Honda Motors Co. Ltd, reportedly, will build new technologies for advanced telepresence robots and electric VTOLs to expand its manufacturing portfolio. Sources claim that Honda will leverage its electrification technologies and equip its planned electric aircrafts with gas turbine hybrid power units to further extend their range and make them viable for handling long distance, intercity commutes.
ECONOMY
aviationtoday.com

Honda is Developing a Hybrid-Electric eVTOL

Honda Motor Co. has reveled new plans to develop a new electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, as part of a series of next generation technologies being researched and developed at the company's headquarters in Tokyo. Details released by Honda in a Sept. 30 announcement are scarce, calling the...
ECONOMY
mining-technology.com

Joby Develops Pilot-Driven Air Taxis

Concept: California-based Joby Aviation (Joby) has developed an electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft to serve as an airtaxi. The aircraft has been designed to offer rides via an urban mobility service as well as provide a faster, cleaner, and smarter way to transport people. Nature of Disruption: Joby’s...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Times Union

Honda sees its future in air taxis, rockets and moon robots

Car and motorbike maker Honda Motor Co. is positioning itself for a vertical takeoff. The Tokyo-based company is embarking on efforts to field a new electric-hybrid air taxi, a robot with human-like hands that may one day toil on the moon and a reusable rocket to carry small satellites into space more economically.
ECONOMY
CleanTechnica

London’s Largest Private Taxi Company To Go All Electric By 2023

Addison Lee operates London’s largest private taxi fleet, with more than 4000 cars in service. It says all of them will be electric by the end of 2023 and it will provide over 20,000 emissions free rides per day by that time. In all, the changeover represents an investment of...
TRAFFIC
hypebeast.com

Honda Announces Plans To Expand Research in Air Taxis, Robots and Space Technology

Honda Motor Company on Thursday announced plans to increase research and development across three technological categories: space technology, robots and electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts (eVTOL), or flying cars. The Tokyo-based company will invest their efforts in “outside-the-box research on technologies that will bring about new value for people...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Inc.com

The Lucid Air Gets 520 Miles of Range. How It's Beating Tesla at Its Own Game

Earlier this month, Lucid Motors received its EPA rating on its electric vehicle battery packs. The results were, well, remarkably good. So good, in fact, that one of the company's vehicles beat the longest-range Tesla by 100 miles. Specifically, the Lucid Air Dream Edition was rated at 520 miles of range, making it the best ever for an electric vehicle.
TECHNOLOGY
motorbikewriter.com

2021 Honda CB1100 RS Final Edition – The End Of Air-Cooled Fours

On September 3, 2021, Honda tweeted two images that confirmed the demise of arguably the last mass-produced air-cooled inline-four out there. The two images – one of a rider wheeling a CB1100 EX out of a garage and the other of the cooling fins on the engine – were accompanied by the text “CB1100 EX/CB1100 RS Final Edition Coming Soon…”
CARS
Robb Report

The New All-Electric Lucid Air Is Officially in Production

After years of anticipation, the Lucid Air is finally hitting the roads. Lucid Motors has confirmed that production of the all-new luxury EV is now underway at its gleaming new factory in Casa Grande, Arizona. The first lot of customer cars, known as the 2022 Lucid Air Dream Edition, rolled off the assembly line on Tuesday, with deliveries slated to begin in late October. Limited to 520, this $169,000 four-wheeler is a high-powered riff on Lucid’s flagship electric sedan and boasts an industry-leading range of up to 520 miles, according to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). That makes it the longest-range, battery-powered...
CASA GRANDE, AZ
Robb Report

Robb Report

12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
974K+
Views
ABOUT

Robb Report is the manual of modern luxury, synonymous around the world with affluence, luxury, and the best of the best.

 https://robbreport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy