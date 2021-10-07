CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Report: NFLPA Executive Director's Job in Jeopardy

By Ben Pickman
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bkHHg_0cK3JhAP00

On Friday, a vote will take place that will go a long way in determining if DeMaurice Smith will continue as the NFLPA's executive director.

View the original article to see embedded media.

NFL Players Association executive director DeMaurice Smith's tenure could be nearing its conclusion, according to ESPN's Dan Graziano.

On Tuesday night, the NFLPA's executive committee took a vote to determine whether Smith should remain in his position. According to the NFLPA's constitution, a unanimous approval vote by the 14-person committee would have kept Smith in the job. But the vote was evenly split at 7-7, according to ESPN.

Smith has held the job for the past 12 seasons. His job status is now in the hands of the NFLPA's 32-team player representatives, who will meet Friday evening to discuss the situation. As noted by ESPN, if 22 of the 32 player representatives vote to retain Smith then he would in effect be reelected and could begin negotiations on a new contract. If he does not receive 22 votes, however, the job of NFLPA executive director would be open, giving other candidates the option to run at the association's annual March meeting.

Smith was elected in 2009 and reelected in both 2012 and 2015. In 2017, the NFLPA's 14 selection committee voted unanimously to extend his contract

Smith negotiated the new collective bargaining agreement with the league and team owners that was ratified by a narrow vote, of 1,019 to 959, in March 2020. However, throughout the process, a number of the league's most prominent players, including Aaron Rodgers, J.J. Watt and Richard Sherman voiced their opposition to the deal, which among other factors, extended the regular season to 17 games

More NFL Coverage:

Urban Meyer Has a Long Way to Go—Or Does He?
MAQB: Don't Count Out Ezekiel Elliott Just Yet
The Senseless Beauty of the Ravens-Broncos Feud
Belichick’s Silver Lining—and Regrettable Choice—in Sunday’s Loss

Comments / 0

Related
Sporting News

Randy Moss delivers emotional response to Raiders' Jon Gruden's racist comment

Responding to racist comments made in an email by Raiders coach Jon Gruden, Hall of Fame wide receiver Randy Moss gave an emotional response. During "Sunday NFL Countdown," Moss was asked by Sam Ponder whether he could play football for Gruden following the reporting of the email. Moss explained that his colleague on the show, former linebacker Tedy Bruschi, was right about having a job to do and needing to play football and provide for their families.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ezekiel Elliott
Person
Richard Sherman
Person
Urban Meyer
Person
Aaron Rodgers
Person
Demaurice Smith
FanSided

Raiders respond to Jon Gruden’s racist email with statement

The Las Vegas Raiders released a public statement concerning head coach Jon Gruden’s racist language in a 2011 email, describing the email as “disturbing.”. Long before Jon Gruden returned to the NFL as a head coach, he was working as a broadcaster for ESPN. During the 2011 lockout, Gruden sent an email to current Washington Football Team president Bruce Allen concerning DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association. Gruden employed racist imagery and tropes in an effort to insult Smith.
NFL
CBS Sports

DeMaurice Smith will serve a final term as NFLPA executive director following close vote

DeMaurice Smith is still the NFLPA's executive director. NFLPA team representatives voted to retain Smith during a conference call on Friday night. Smith received the minimum number of 22 votes for another term, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Eight representatives voted against him, and two representatives abstained. While his...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nflpa#Collective Bargaining#American Football#Nfl Players Association#Espn#Regrettable Choice
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
profootballrumors.com

NFLPA To Vote On DeMaurice Smith’s Future

DeMaurice Smith‘s time as NFLPA executive director could be coming to a close. On Friday, the union’s 32 player reps will hold a vote on Smith’s future, as Mark Maske of the Washington Post writes. If Smith doesn’t win two-thirds of the vote, the NFLPA will conduct an open search...
NFL
theScore

NFLPA's DeMaurice Smith addresses Gruden email

NFL Players Association leader DeMaurice Smith says he appreciates that Raiders coach Jon Gruden reached out to him following the report that Gruden used a racist comment in a email about him 10 years ago. Smith said in a Twitter thread on Monday that the email reported Friday by the...
NFL
The Spun

Raiders Owner Uses 1 Word To Describe Jon Gruden’s Comment

Late Friday afternoon, Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden found himself in the headlines for a disturbing reason. Over the past few months, the NFL has been investigating workplace misconduct within the Washington Football Team. Over that time, the league reviewed over 650,000 emails. An email from Gruden to...
NFL
The Spun

Steelers Expected To Sign Former Cowboys 1st Round Pick

It looks like it is officially Taco Tuesday in Pittsburgh. According to NFL Network’s Aditi Kinkhabwala, the Pittsburgh Steelers are expected to add former Dallas Cowboys defensive end Taco Charlton to their practice squad. Charlton is currently in the Steel City for a physical. Charlton, who was a first round...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Randy Moss Reacts To Jon Gruden’s Racist Email

This morning, ESPN analyst and former NFL superstar Randy Moss weighed in on the ongoing situation involving Raiders head coach Jon Gruden. Late last week, the Wall Street Journal reported on an email Gruden sent to then-Washington Football Team general manager Bruce Allen in 2011, in which he referred to NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith using a racist trope.
NFL
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

17K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy