CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Newtown, PA

Newtown Resident Dr. Michelle Burroughs Joins WSFS Bank as VP, Director of Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion

BUCKSCO.Today
BUCKSCO.Today
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tqSeM_0cK3JXI100
Dr. Michelle L. Burroughs.Image via WSFS Bank.

WSFS Bank named Newtown resident Dr. Michelle Burroughs its new Vice President, Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DE&I).

Dr. Burroughs will support WSFS in creating and delivering a work environment designed to foster a culture of inclusion and ensure the long-term sustainability of the company’s DE&I efforts.

Of his new colleague, Michael L. Conklin, Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer, said, Dr. Burroughs’ addition to the senior directors is “…part of our continued and deliberate efforts to build a deep bench of leaders, and we look forward to the impact she will have on our ongoing efforts to foster a culture of excellence through respect, diversity, inclusivity, equity, and opportunity.”

Dr. Burroughs commented on her new role, saying, “WSFS has a strong culture of collaboration and openness, and I am looking forward to continuing to build upon the foundational efforts of its diversity, equity, and inclusion journey. I’m honored by the confidence the leadership team has bestowed upon me to lead such critical initiatives.”

Dr. Michelle Burroughs engages deeply in her Newtown community. Her local involvements include memberships in:

  • The Bucks County chapter of the NAACP
  • Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.
  • The Equity Leadership Team for Pennsbury School District

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
BUCKSCO.Today

YWCA Honors 14 Bucks County Women Who Make a Difference

Stephanie Schwartzberg, Penn Community Bank, one of 14 women being honored for making a difference in Bucks County.Image via Penn Community Bank. Fourteen women from differing professions will be celebrated for their improving everyday life in Bucks County. Their recognition — the Salute to Women Who Make a Difference — is October 28, reports Samantha Bambino for the Lower Bucks Times.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Business
City
Newtown, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

Pandion, E-Commerce Shipping Startup, to Open Local Sorting Center, Bringing 80 Jobs to Quakertown

Pandion, an e-commerce delivery service, opens this fall in Quakertown.Image via eCommerce Outdoors at Creative Commons. Scott Ruffin, formerly with Amazon Air, is bringing to Bucks County the business savvy he learned as head of Walmart’s e-commerce transportation arm. Rufin’s new enterprise, Pandion, will open in Quakertown and bring jobs, report Rick Morgan and Ryan Sharrow for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

African American Museum of Bucks County Embarks on Virtual Book Club with Indy Bookstore in Yardley

The AAMBC is holding its first-ever virtual book club meeting on October 7.Image via Glendale United Methodist Church at Creative Commons. The African American Museum of Bucks County (AAMBC) is holding its first virtual community book club meeting on October 7 from 7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The event is a joint effort between the museum and the Commonplace Reader, a Yardley independent bookstore. Lisa Gage paged through the details for the Yardley Patch.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

BUCKSCO.Today

Bucks County, PA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
149K+
Views
ABOUT

BUCKSCO.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Bucks County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. BUCKSCO.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. BUCKSO.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Bucks County.

 https://bucksco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy