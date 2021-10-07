Newtown Resident Dr. Michelle Burroughs Joins WSFS Bank as VP, Director of Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion

Dr. Michelle L. Burroughs. Image via WSFS Bank.

WSFS Bank named Newtown resident Dr. Michelle Burroughs its new Vice President, Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DE&I).

Dr. Burroughs will support WSFS in creating and delivering a work environment designed to foster a culture of inclusion and ensure the long-term sustainability of the company’s DE&I efforts.

Of his new colleague, Michael L. Conklin, Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer, said, Dr. Burroughs’ addition to the senior directors is “…part of our continued and deliberate efforts to build a deep bench of leaders, and we look forward to the impact she will have on our ongoing efforts to foster a culture of excellence through respect, diversity, inclusivity, equity, and opportunity.”

Dr. Burroughs commented on her new role, saying, “WSFS has a strong culture of collaboration and openness, and I am looking forward to continuing to build upon the foundational efforts of its diversity, equity, and inclusion journey. I’m honored by the confidence the leadership team has bestowed upon me to lead such critical initiatives.”

Dr. Michelle Burroughs engages deeply in her Newtown community. Her local involvements include memberships in:

The Bucks County chapter of the NAACP

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.

The Equity Leadership Team for Pennsbury School District