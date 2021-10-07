CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missing teenage girls found in Scotland after appeal

BBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo teenage girls who went missing from their homes have been found, according to the Met Police. The girls were both found at an address in Scotland on Thursday, police said. They are safe and well and are being supported by specialist officers. Two men have been arrested in connection...

www.bbc.com

BBC

Leader of drug gang that exploited children in Darwen jailed

The ringleader of a gang which forced children who bought drugs to pay off debts by dealing has been jailed. Usman Akhter, 37, of Sarah Street, Darwen, was convicted of conspiracy to supply cocaine and cannabis and jailed for 13 years at Preston Crown Court. Lancashire Police said the gang...
AZFamily

Missing Phoenix girls found 'happy, healthy, and playing,' police say

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Two young sisters who were at the center of police search have been found safe, Phoenix police say. Amina and Amanirena Sterling had been missing since Saturday evening. Sgt. Ann Justus said shortly after 12:30 p.m. Sunday that they had been located and were not hurt.
BBC

Leamington Spa fire: Guard of honour for human remains at scene

Human remains have been found six weeks after a huge fire at a plastics factory in Warwickshire. They were discovered during a search for David Boswell who was on shift at Leeson Polyurethanes Ltd in Leamington Spa when the blaze broke out on 27 August. Authorities had to wait until...
BBC

Whaley Bridge dam hero wins police bravery award

A police officer who was hailed a hero for risking his life to stop a dam bursting has won an award for bravery. PC Geoff Marshall was part of the emergency team sent to Toddbrook Reservoir in Whaley Bridge, Derbyshire, in 2019 when it was feared the dam would collapse.
BBC

Annabel Wright death: Family calls for ban on acne drug for teenagers

The family of a teenage girl who believe her death was linked to her use of an acne drug is calling for tighter regulations on the product. Annabel Wright, 15, who was prescribed a course of Roaccutane, was discovered dead in her bedroom at her home near Ripon in North Yorkshire on 1 May 2019.
Scrubs Magazine

Mental Health Nurse Faces Jail Time for Cleaning Up Crime Scene for Son

Patricia Dean, 58, a mental health nurse in the United Kingdom, is facing criminal charges after she cleaned up a mess in her company car, which she received through the National Health Service. Investigators say she called in sick to work after her son, 28-year-old Vincenzo De Falco, injured a...
The Independent

NHS nurse faces 10 years in jail for ‘cleaning up crime scene after son kneecapped love rival’

A mental health nurse is facing 10 years in prison for cleaning up a crime scene after her son “kneecapped” a love rival in her car.Bolton Crown Court heard Patricia Dean, 58, phoned in sick to her job at a Manchester hospital to tidy her car after Vincenzo De Falco shot Jonathan Smith with a shotgun, MailOnline reported.Dean had the Mercedes sports model car undergo a full valet to wash away Mr Smith’s blood while police were searching for her 28-year-old son.Mr Smith was found in a Rochdale street and underwent hours of surgery on his legs, the court heard.The...
BBC

Frankie Morris: Teenager found in woods hanged himself, inquest told

A teenage graffiti artist from Anglesey who went missing after an illegal rave hanged himself from a tree, an inquest has heard. Frantisek "Frankie" Morris, 18, disappeared at the start of May, prompting a search involving police, mountain rescue crews and hundreds of others. It was a month before he...
International Business Times

Prison Escapee Surprisingly Turns Himself In After 30 Years Due To COVID-19

A 64-year-old prison escapee in New South Wales (NSW), Australia, who has been on the run for nearly 30 years has surrendered to police. Darko Desic handed himself in to authorities Sunday after the COVID-19 pandemic left him homeless, local media outlet 7News.com.au reported. The Yugoslavian-born man was 13 months...
BBC

Man, 80, accused of modern slavery dies before trial

A 80-year-old man has died awaiting his trial for exploiting a man found living in a garden shed in Cumbria. Peter Swailes senior and his son, 55-year-old Peter Swailes junior, both denied modern slavery offences ahead of their trial in January 2022. Their alleged victim, in his 50s, was discovered...
The Associated Press

German girl found alive after being lost in forest

BERLIN (AP) — An 8-year-old German girl who was lost for two days in a forested area along the German-Czech border was found alive on Tuesday after a search involving hundreds of rescue workers, police said. Julia Sleegers was suffering from hypothermia but her life is not in danger, police...
spectrumlocalnews.com

London police officer gets life for abducting, killing woman

LONDON (AP) — A former London police officer was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole Thursday for the kidnapping, rape and murder of a woman he tricked into his car using his police identification and COVID-19 laws. Wayne Couzens, 48, was accused of falsely arresting 33-year-old...
AFP

UK police officer murdered woman after false coronavirus arrest: court

A serving British police officer kidnapped a woman as she walked home, falsely arresting her on the pretence of breaching coronavirus restrictions, before raping and murdering her, a court was told on Wednesday. The disappearance of Sarah Everard during a national lockdown in March was one of Britain's most high-profile missing person investigations and sparked protests and a debate about women's safety on the streets. Wayne Couzens, 48, who served with the elite diplomatic protection unit of London's Metropolitan Police, admitted her kidnapping, rape and murder in July. Everard, who had been visiting a friend in Clapham, south London, was strangled then set on fire. Her remains were found in woodland a week after she was snatched.
95.3 MNC

Silver Alert issued for two teenage girls reported missing in Mishawaka

The Mishawaka Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Lilli Davis, a 14 year old black female, 5 feet 2 inches tall, 125 pounds, brown hair with brown eyes, last seen wearing blue jeans with a hole in the knee and gray Nike Jordans, and Ashley Taulbee, a 16 year old white female, 5 feet 4 inches tall, 140 pounds, blond hair with green eyes, last seen wearing a blue tie-dye shirt, black and gray jogger pants and black tennis shoes.
