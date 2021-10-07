Homecoming parade is back in town

After not having a parade last year in 2020 due to COVID-19, OHS is very excited to have a normal parade this homecoming week. This will be the first normal homecoming parade to take place since 2019. The parade will take place at 1:30 pm on Friday, Oct. 8. Additionally, the parade will have a new route this year. Due to construction, the parade will start near Elm Street and will follow down into School Street instead of downtown. Float building will take place on Wednesday Oct. 6, from 2:00-6:30 p.m. at the Radel Pavillion.