CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrations

Homecoming parade is back in town

By Evan Dushek
ohsmagnet.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter not having a parade last year in 2020 due to COVID-19, OHS is very excited to have a normal parade this homecoming week. This will be the first normal homecoming parade to take place since 2019. The parade will take place at 1:30 pm on Friday, Oct. 8. Additionally, the parade will have a new route this year. Due to construction, the parade will start near Elm Street and will follow down into School Street instead of downtown. Float building will take place on Wednesday Oct. 6, from 2:00-6:30 p.m. at the Radel Pavillion.

ohsmagnet.com

Comments / 0

Related
Napa Valley Register

Calistoga welcomes back the annual Homecoming Parade and Wildcat spirit

Greeted with smiles and cheers from residents and visitors, Calistoga Junior-Senior High School students waved to the crowed as they made their way down Lincoln Avenue on Friday, in a return of the annual Homecoming Parade. It’s been two years since the last parade, and students were energized. Led by...
CALISTOGA, CA
vt.edu

Homecoming parade, spirit rally traffic, parking impacts

From: Virginia Tech Transportation Services, Virginia Tech Police. The traffic and parking impacts below will be in place to accommodate homecoming events. University members are encouraged to use alternative transportation methods like walking and Blacksburg Transit to get around campus. Stadium Lot closure - parade staging: All resident student vehicles...
BLACKSBURG, VA
YourErie

Edinboro University holds annual homecoming parade

The annual homecoming parade took to the streets of Downtown Edinboro on October 9th. It was homecoming weekend for Edinboro University. Students, alumni, and community members visited campus for different activities and parading through campus and Downtown Edinboro. The Fighting Scots football team played Slippery Rock University at Sox Harrison...
EDINBORO, PA
hudsonvalleyone.com

The Woodstock Halloween Parade is back

Grab your broomstick and head for the Village Green, because after a year long hiatus due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Woodstock Halloween Parade is back. Hosted by the Woodstock Chamber of Commerce and the Secret City, the Woodstock Halloween Parade returns on October 31 at 5:00 p.m.
WOODSTOCK, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Homecoming
Joplin Globe

Our view: A successful second chance for a homecoming parade

Congratulations to Joplin High School on a successful second attempt to resurrect its homecoming parade. The annual tradition hadn’t been held in years — maybe decades — when JHS students in 2019 decided to stage the parade in downtown Joplin. At the time, they were hopeful that it would become an annual tradition once again, bringing the school and community together.
JOPLIN, MO
mybuckhannon.com

Livestream the Fairmont State Homecoming Parade on Saturday

The tunes of Fairmont State University’s marching band will fill the air on Saturday, October 9, when the annual Homecoming Parade makes its return to Fairmont. “Homecoming is all about community and friendship – the very foundations of the Falcon Family’s strength,” said Fairmont State University President, Mirta M. Martin. “We are thrilled to once again celebrate our long-awaited Homecoming. We hope that all members of our Falcon Family – not just our campus community, but also our dear friends in the surrounding communities – will join us in celebrating, enjoy the parade, and participate throughout the entire week of Homecoming festivities and events.”
FAIRMONT, WV
WCJB

Gainesville businesses prepare ahead of Homecoming parade

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning. While UF’s 99th annual Homecoming Parade will look a little different this year because its route is different, its path towards Main Street remains the same.
GAINESVILLE, FL
foxnebraska.com

Kearney announces road closures for UNK Homecoming Parade

KEARNEY, Neb. — The City of Kearney has announced road closures being made to accommodate the UNK Homecoming Parade this weekend. The following roads will be closed on Saturday, Oct. 9 from 7:00 a.m. through 1:00 p.m.:. Central Avenue from East 25th Street to Railroad Street. Railroad Street from Central...
KEARNEY, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Celebrations
News Break
Politics
La Crosse Tribune

Westby Norsemen celebrate Homecoming with parade, activities

Westby Area High School celebrated its Homecoming Friday afternoon with a parade downtown. The parade was just one of many activities held during the week. The Homecoming theme was Hollywood. Dress-up days were as follows: Monday: Breakfast Club (PJ Day) and Class T-Shirt; Tuesday: Hollywood Walk of Fame (Dress like a tourist); Wednesday: Movie Day (Dress like your favorite movie character); Thursday: Stunt Double Day (Twin with someone); and Friday: Hometown Celebrity Day (Spirit Day) Red and White.
WESTBY, WI
Daily Nebraskan

Students and families enjoy Homecoming parade and Cornstock Festival

‘Twas the night before homecoming and lining the streets / were students and families getting thrown treats./ As cars went by that were made with vanadium,/ crowds headed toward festivities at Memorial Stadium. On Oct. 1, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln held its 2021 Homecoming Parade and Cornstock Festival. The event...
LINCOLN, NE
The Evening News

PHOTOS: Parade kicks off Harvest Homecoming festivities

NEW ALBANY — An enthusiastic crowd cheered and waved from sidewalks Saturday afternoon as the Harvest Homecoming Parade made its way from Vincennes Street to Bank Street. The parade was the kickoff for the 2021 Harvest Homecoming Festival, which is making its return after being canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
NEW ALBANY, IN
Bradford Era

Students thrilled to build floats for 2021 homecoming parade

Sunny skies and 65 degree weather were the perfect setting for the large crowd in attendance at Friday afternoon’s 2021 Bradford Area High School Homecoming Parade. After a year’s hiatus due to Covid-19 concerns, the parade began with flashing lights from a Bradford City Police cruiser with melodies from the Bradford Area High School Marching Band filling the Main Street corridor. Following the police cruiser the Color Guard performed to the band’s melody while flashing colorful tinsel circles of red and black.
BRADFORD, PA
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Parkersburg High School holds Homecoming Parade

PARKERSBURG — Parkersburg High School Held Its Homecoming Parade on Friday. The community showed its support for the school and its students on the lovely fall evening as the parade made its way down Washington Avenue. Candy was flying all around the street as the students tossed it to the observers on the sidewalk.
PARKERSBURG, WV
wdhn.com

Dothan City Schools celebrates Homecoming with a parade

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Dothan high school has been celebrating homecoming all week with different events and activities for students to participate in. Thursday afternoon, the school held its annual homecoming parade on Dothan High School’s campus. To help bring school spirit to the students, faculty, and staff of Dothan...
DOTHAN, AL
Bradford Era

Bradford Homecoming parade limited to high school floats

After a year’s absence due to Covid concerns, the Homecoming Parade will return as part of Bradford Area High School’s Homecoming celebration. This week, Bradford Area High School students are creating class floats in the hallways of the high school during the evenings and hoping for beautiful fall weather this Friday so that they can travel down Main Street with their classmates in this time-honored Fall tradition.
BRADFORD, PA
Janesville Gazette

Parker homecoming parade planned tomorrow afternoon

The Parker High School Homecoming Parade kicks off at 2:20 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1, from the school at 3125 Mineral Point Ave. The parade route will travel east on Mineral Point Avenue to Crosby Avenue before ending on Bond Place. Sections of Mineral Point Avenue and North Crosby Avenue will...
JANESVILLE, WI
Oxford Eagle

Lafayette County School District cancels Homecoming parade

The Lafayette County School District has cancelled the homecoming parade to present the homecoming court, football team, fall sports teams, band and cheer performances, and much more. “Unfortunately, we have to cancel our homecoming parade and evening pep rally due to the weather,” tweeted the official LCSD twitter account. “We...
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MS
connect-bridgeport.com

Traffic Information for Next Week's Homecoming Parade

The Bridgeport High School homecoming parade is set for 6 p.m., Oct. 6. Roadways that will be closed during the event include: Philadelphia Ave from Rt. 50 to Johnson Ave. Johnson Ave from Philadelphia to Hall Street. The roadways will be shut down approximately 10-15 minutes prior to the start of the parade and will remain closed until the parade is finished.
POLITICS
Wiscnews.com

Baraboo homecoming parade, assembly, dance return this week

Baraboo High School’s homecoming traditions are back this year, complete with a school assembly and parade Friday and dance Saturday. Last year, the school didn’t have any of those three traditional homecoming events due to COVID-19, and what it could have — Powder Puff football — was limited by bad weather, said Jamie Collins, a world language teacher and co-advisor of the BHS student council. She and co-advisor Katie Kleist have been organizing homecoming for about five years.
BARABOO, WI
Washington Missourian

PHOTO GALLERY: Union homecoming parade marches on

After a year off in 2020, Union High School's Homecoming parade wound through the streets of the city Friday. This year's parade route looked a little different, with Clark-Vitt no longer in use as a school. Union graduate Trenton Garvey, winner of the recent season of "Hell's Kitchen," was grand...
UNION, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy