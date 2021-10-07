Old Dominion's 'Time, Tequila & Therapy' Resulted From a Buddies Retreat With No Plan [Interview]
Between their pre-pandemic tour schedule as a headlining act and personal responsibilities at home in Nashville, country band Old Dominion could never find time to press pause and go on a buddies retreat that'd potentially spawn spontaneous songwriting and recording sessions. As the country music business reclaimed some sense of normalcy earlier in 2021, bandmates and close friends Trevor Rosen, Matthew Ramsey, Whit Sellers, Geoff Sprung and Brad Tursi found themselves in a rare position to get away from it all, making the trek to Echo Mountain Recording in Asheville, N.C. to reconvene as in-person co-workers and rekindle their creative chemistry.www.wideopencountry.com
Comments / 0