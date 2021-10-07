Fall festivals, Renaissance Faire to come to Baraboo this weekend

There’s no shortage of events this weekend in the Baraboo area, with the return of three annual festivals and fairs. Held twice a year, the show organized by Downtown Baraboo Inc. will take over Baraboo’s downtown from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, featuring its usual arts and crafts, food, children’s activities and live music, in addition to two live performances at the intersection of Oak Street and 3rd Avenue.