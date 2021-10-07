CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Fall festivals, Renaissance Faire to come to Baraboo this weekend

By Susan Endres
Wiscnews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s no shortage of events this weekend in the Baraboo area, with the return of three annual festivals and fairs. Held twice a year, the show organized by Downtown Baraboo Inc. will take over Baraboo’s downtown from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, featuring its usual arts and crafts, food, children’s activities and live music, in addition to two live performances at the intersection of Oak Street and 3rd Avenue.

www.wiscnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Gruden ouster over emails marks latest stain on NFL

Jon Gruden’s resignation as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders — spurred by sudden fallout from reporting by The Wall Street Journal and The New York Times on past emails in which the 58-year-old used racist, homophobic and misogynistic language — is the latest demerit for the National Football League, which frequently struggles with player and coach misconduct.
NFL
NBC News

Travelers crossing land borders into U.S. to face vaccine requirement

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas is expected to announce new vaccination requirements Wednesday for legal travelers entering the U.S. from Canada and Mexico, according to senior administration officials who briefed the media about the plans. Beginning early next month, nonessential travelers, such as those entering for tourism or to visit...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fall Festival#Fairs#Acrobats#Arts And Crafts#Volunteers#Renaissance Faire#Downtown Baraboo Inc#Dbi#Elite Self Defense
NBC News

A record 4.3 million workers walked off the job in August

The Job Openings and Labor Turnover Summary for August, released Tuesday morning, found that the number of job openings took a breather from the record highs it has been notching in recent months, but a record 4.3 million workers walked off the job. Job openings fell from a record of...
BUSINESS
The Hill

Texas governor opens new front on vaccine mandates

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) is opening a new front in the war over vaccine mandates, setting up a showdown with the Biden administration. Abbott on Monday issued an executive order banning COVID-19 vaccine mandates by any “entity in Texas,” including private businesses. That order conflicts with a forthcoming federal regulation announced by President Biden to require that businesses with 100 or more employees ensure their workers are vaccinated or get tested weekly.
TEXAS STATE
FOXBusiness

Netflix employee who was suspended after Dave Chappelle criticism is reinstated

A software engineer who was suspended by Netflix after she criticized Dave Chappelle’s standup special for what she claimed were anti-transgender jokes in a viral tweet and then attended a quarterly meeting meant for higher-ups said she has been reinstated. Terra Field, who identifies as a transgender woman, tweeted earlier...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy