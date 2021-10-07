CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Amazon, Netflix Spanish Horror Originals 'Historias Para no Dormir,' 'El Páramo' Get Trailers, Release Dates - Global Bulletin

By Jamie Lang
seattlepi.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo of Spain’s highest-profile upcoming horror titles got release dates and trailers today, David Casademunt’s “El páramo” (formerly “La bestia”) at Netflix and Amazon Prime Video’s horror anthology “Historias para no dormir.”. Amazon Prime Video and Spanish broadcaster RTVE’s reboot of Chicho Ibáñez Serrador’s legendary Spanish horror anthology series “Historias...

www.seattlepi.com

Comments / 0

Related
gamerevolution.com

Is Squid Game a real game in Korea?

Squid Game is currently dominating Netflix. The show is a Korean production in which a group of people must compete in a deadly game of survival, all in an effort to win a life-changing sum of money. But, is Squid Game real in Korea? Is the Netflix series a true story based on real events? Here’s the need-to-know info on whether or not Squid Game is a real game in Korea.
TV & VIDEOS
cinelinx.com

Amazon Prime Video Reveals Release Date and Trailer for Season 3 of ‘Hanna’

In the midst of New York Comic-Con, Amazon Prime Video has revealed the release date and a teaser trailer for the upcoming third season of Hanna. According to an announcement from Amazon Prime Video earlier today, the third season of Hanna will premiere on November 24, 2021. Along with this announcement came a teaser trailer promising more intrigue to come with the young assassin.
TV SERIES
startattle.com

The Last Rite (2021 movie) Horror, trailer, release date

The Last Rite tells the story of Lucy (Bethan Waller), a medical student suffering from sleep paralysis who falls pray to a de—– force. Torn between sanity and the unknown, Lucy is left with no alternative but to contact a local priest. Startattle.com – The Last Rite 2021. This horror...
MOVIES
startattle.com

The Deep House (2021 movie) Horror, trailer, release date

While diving in a remote French lake, a couple of YouTubers who specialize in underwater exploration videos discover a house submerged in the deep waters. What was initially a unique finding soon turns into a nightmare when they discover that the house was the scene of atrocious crimes. Trapped, with their oxygen reserves falling dangerously, they realize the worst is yet to come: they are not alone in the house. Startattle.com – The Deep House 2021.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sitges Film Festival#P Ramo#El P Ramo#Spanish#Rtve#Studio 100 And Gf Films#German
Variety

‘Doctor Who’ Channel Leads BBC Studios, Pluto TV Carriage Deal – Global Bulletin

CARRIAGE ViacomCBS‘s free streaming television service Pluto TV has partnered with BBC Studios to add three new channels to the platform across Germany, Switzerland, Austria, France and Spain. A new Doctor Who channel in France will feature the first 10 seasons of the BBC action-adventure series that explores space and time, in addition to the series’ Christmas specials, including “Snowmen,” “Last Christmas” and “Day of The Doctor.” The Doctor Who channel on Pluto TV in Spain features the series’ first nine seasons and its Christmas specials, while Pluto TV in Germany, Switzerland and Austria now offers “Doctor Who” episodes that originally aired...
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Squid Game viewer points out major error with Netflix show

Viewers have been completely obsessed with Squid Game – and it’s easy to see why. The hugely popular Korean drama follows a group of cash-strapped individuals who unwittingly opt into playing children’s games for a huge cash prize – not realising that they will be killed if they lose the game.
TV SERIES
SlashGear

The Expanse season six gets first trailer and confirmed release date

Amazon has released the first trailer for season six of The Expanse, the hit science fiction show it picked up following Syfy’s abrupt cancellation. Amazon said late last year that it would bring The Expanse back for a sixth — and final — season, and now it is offering fans their first look at what they can expect.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Malaysia
Country
Portugal
Country
Philippines
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Amazon
Country
Argentina
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Poland
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Netflix
startattle.com

Hypnotic (2021 movie) Netflix, Horror, trailer, release date

Feeling stuck both personally and professionally, Jenn (Kate Siegel) turns to mysterious hypnotherapist Dr. Meade (Jason O’Mara) for help, only to find herself caught in a deadly mind game. With the help of Detective Wade Rollins (Dulé Hill), Jenn looks to put the pieces together before it’s too late and there are deadly consequences. Startattle.com – Hypnotic 2021.
MOVIES
Variety

German Sellers Hit Mipcom With Lots of High-End Crime and Historical Series

German sellers returning to Cannes’s Mipcom TV mart will be packing a wide selection of domestic and international TV fare heavy on high-end crime and historical series. With a market that has become increasingly open to different formats, sales companies see good opportunities for diverse offerings. “Crime is still the most in- demand genre in the market, as well as action,” says Julia Weber, head of international sales and acquisitions at Munich-based Global Screen. “But whatever genre you look at, the main driver remains the story. It needs to be compelling and speak to the audience.” Weber adds that more and more historical...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Netflix, HBO Max Swoop on Streaming Rights to ‘History of the Occult’ (EXCLUSIVE)

In a series of key pacts for Argentine political horror pic, “History of the Occult,” Netflix has snapped up streaming rights to the film for Spain and Latin America, which it plans to drop on Oct. 15, while WarnerMedia’s HBO Max has scooped up all Central European streaming rights. In addition, Eurozoom took all French rights and plans a first quarter 2022 theatrical release, said Guido Rud, CEO of Buenos Aires-based sales and production company FilmSharks International. “We believe that high concept horror is hard to find, and high concept with amazing scripts, almost impossible. But miracles happen and we are lucky that we...
TV & VIDEOS
seattlepi.com

David Lynch's 'Mulholland Drive' 20th Anniversary Restoration to Get Studiocanal, Criterion Release - Global Bulletin

The 20th anniversary 4K restoration of David Lynch‘s iconic surrealist mystery-drama is to get a home entertainment and limited theatrical release from Studiocanal and the Criterion Collection. 20 years after the film’s world premiere at Cannes in 2001, the restoration, supervised by Lynch himself, premiered at the Cannes Classics selection...
MOVIES
Cosmopolitan

Netflix's Sweet Tooth: Release date, cast info, trailer details and everything else we know

Netflix got us feeling all emotional and invested with the first series of the post-apocalyptic fantasy drama Sweet Tooth, so it's very good news that the streamer has renewed the show for a second season. Especially since the first ended on a major cliffhanger (this is your official spoiler alert for series 1 - you have been warned). Here's everything we know about series 2 of Netflix's Sweet Tooth.
TV SERIES
asapland.com

“Ozark” Season 3: Original Release Date and More!!

Netflix’s One of the Most Popular Series “Ozark” is now officially headed toward season 3. The Director and Lead Actor “Jason Bateman” Aka “Marty Byrde” has confirmed season 3. So you have to get ready for another 10 exciting episodes of “Ozark”. The Series has a consistent growth of fans...
TV SERIES
Inverse

'Squid Game' Season 2 release date, renewal, trailer, and ending explained for the hit Netflix show

Netflix’s Top 10 is a strange animal. Sometimes, a network drama that went unnoticed on broadcast television hits it big on Netflix, like You, which had aired an entire season on Lifetime before moving to the streamer. Other times, a canceled show gets a second life due to its popularity on Netflix, as was recently the case with NBC’s Manifest. Then, of course, there’s the kid’s show Cocomelon, which seems to occupy a permanent spot in the top 10.
TV SERIES
flickeringmyth.com

Psychological horror Father of Flies gets a trailer and poster

Goldfinch Entertainment has released a trailer and poster for writer-director Ben Charles Edwards’ psychological horror Father of Flies which tells the story of a young boy as he confronts the terrifying supernatural forces that have moved into his home with the arrival of a strange new woman. A vulnerable young...
MOVIES
noisypixel.net

Turn-based Adventure ‘Echo Generation’ Gets October Release Date on Xbox and PC in New Trailer

Cococuucumber revealed that their turn-based adventure Echo Generation will release on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC-via Steam on October 21, 2021. Echo Generation takes place in the summer of ’93 in Canada; oh, I’m sure it was wild. One night, an unknown object crashes in a cornfield, and none of the adults in the town seem to care. So, it’s up to a gang of kids to investigate the supernatural event and save the day.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy