Communication and Connection: Their Integral Roles in Crisis Management
According to the Merriam-Webster dictionary, the essential meaning of the word “crisis” is, “a difficult or dangerous situation that needs serious attention.” When you looking up the word “management” in the same dictionary, it states, “the act or skill of controlling and making decisions about a business, department, sports team, etc.” Do you see where we’re going with this? Crisis management is an area that some of us have dealt with and an area in which most of us have worked on at least a crisis management plan, policy or some similar iteration.ohsonline.com
Comments / 0