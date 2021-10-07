CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Communication and Connection: Their Integral Roles in Crisis Management

By Gen Handley
Occupational Health Safety
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to the Merriam-Webster dictionary, the essential meaning of the word “crisis” is, “a difficult or dangerous situation that needs serious attention.” When you looking up the word “management” in the same dictionary, it states, “the act or skill of controlling and making decisions about a business, department, sports team, etc.” Do you see where we’re going with this? Crisis management is an area that some of us have dealt with and an area in which most of us have worked on at least a crisis management plan, policy or some similar iteration.

Leadership And Communication For Project Managers

Turning Technical Expertise into Outstanding Business Results. Being a project manager requires a wide variety of technical skills. The effectiveness of those skills is extremely dependent upon your ability to motivate team members, liaise with key business decision-makers, and foster an environment in which change can thrive. This is why “Leadership” and “Communication” are at the top of every list of critical skills for project managers.
Crain's Cleveland Business

Personal View: Crisis communications skills useful for non-crisis events

Many of our clients have recognized there are numerous organizational events that do not constitute a crisis, but require the same careful communications management. Most often, these are the types of developments that mark a significant change for the organization. Changes in leadership fall into this category, whether they are the result of a reorganization, retirement, departure or expansion. Acquiring new operations or partnering with another entity do as well.
Dice Insights

Tech Management Roles in Rising Demand Among Employers

If you’re interested in unlocking the most opportunities when it comes to tech jobs, consider management: A new analysis suggests that some of the roles with the biggest demand are managerial in nature. According to Emsi Burning Glass, which collects and analyzes millions of job postings from across the country,...
PR firm promotes exec, hires two to expand crisis communications work

AKCG – Public Relations Counselors has promoted an executive to lead and expand its crisis communications practice, it announced recently. The Glassboro-based PR firm said in a news release that Thomas Logue will serve as director of crisis communications, to help it reshape and strengthen its capabilities in that area. The firm also hired two new associates for the team: Bianca Butler and Alyssa Cosio.
SourceCode Communications Expands Digital Strategy Practice with Acquisition of Integrated Creative Agency Strike 2

Strike 2 Joins SourceCode Communications, WeRaise PR, and the Diversity Marketing Consortium™ in the formation of “The SourceCode Group,” a collective of organizations committed to making the world more equitable through communications. SourceCode Communications, a New York-based technology and innovation communications agency, announced it acquired Chicago-based integrated creative agency, Strike...
A Journey in Organizational Resilience: Crisis Management

So far in this organizational resilience journey, we have focused mainly on the planning phase, or, as some call it, ‘left of the boom’. For a moment, let’s look at a ‘right of the boom’ (post-incident) theme: crisis management (CM), an important component of your cyber resilience planning. A good...
campuslifesecurity.com

Crisis Management Technology

Better preparation for emergency managers for active shooter incidents. In recent years, the United States has witnessed a surge of active shooter incidents, which have put emergency preparedness into the spotlight for “when,” not “if ” the next tragedy occurs. Unfortunately, mass shootings have become a part of our daily lives - as gun violence is responsible for the loss of 38,000 lives per year, designating it the leading cause of premature deff in the United States.
From the CFO: Communication and Change Management

Change is upon us here at UCF. Whether it was planned like the Knight Vision project, or unplanned like all we are experiencing with the COVID-19 pandemic, change is one of the only constants in our world and lives. I was once told by a mentor that when dealing with change, I must first take the time to understand why the change is necessary, juxtapose the change against what I perceive as normal in my sphere of influence, and finally assess how it will improve my circumstance. Once I have made those assessments and concluded that the change is warranted, I must take several additional steps over time; (i) embrace the change, (ii) champion the change and (iii) become the change. John Kotter in his landmark book “Leading Change” states that “vision connotates something grand or mystical, but the direction that guides successful transformations is often simple and mundane.” In essence, we must all strive to become vision carriers to drive positive and lasting change.
LastPass MSP Offers New Billing Integration With ConnectWise Manage and Datto Autotask

LastPass now offers billing integrations with two Professional Services Automation (PSA) solutions, ConnectWise Manage and Datto Autotask. PSAs allow Managed Service Providers (MSPs) to automate the project management of their business and reduce manual tasks. With this new billing integration, your business can save valuable time and reduce the manual...
Expanding the Definition of Accessibility

It’s about more than accessible parking spaces and visible disabilities. Around 15% of the world’s population, or more than 1 billion people, live with some form of visible or invisible disability — about 80% are in working age. Yet according to data from the United Nations’ Department of Economic and Social Affairs, only 45 countries have anti-discrimination and other disability-centric laws. In the UK, 75 percent of the companies in the Financial Times Stock Exchange 100 Index on the London Stock Exchange do not meet basic levels of web accessibility. In India, only about 100,000 people out of the 70 million...
Vistatec Appoints María Roa Felices, Marketing Communications and Events Manager

Vistatec is pleased to announce the appointment of María Roa Felices as Marketing Communications and Events Manager. María Roa Felices has been appointed as Marketing Communications and Events Manager at Vistatec. Marketing Technology News: Codecademy Launches First-Ever Brand Campaign. María has a double degree in Marketing & PR and Business...
IBM Unveils Environmental Intelligence Suite

IBM announced a suite of environmental intelligence software that leverages AI to help organizations prepare for and respond to weather and climate risks that may disrupt business, more easily assess their own impact on the planet, and reduce the complexity of regulatory compliance and reporting. General Manager of IBM A.I. Applications Kareem Yusuf joins Cheddar Climate to discuss.
How AI can guide course design and study choices to help graduates get the jobs they want

Graduates entering an ever-more-competitive job market are often unaware of the skills and values they offer employers. The challenge is greater with emerging job roles that require certifications and both multidisciplinary skills and specialist knowledge, even for entry-level positions. We seek to empower our graduates and maximise their career prospects. New research has enabled us to harness the power of artificial intelligence for a custom-designed course planning and recommendation system for students based on the skills their desired jobs actually require. We named these curriculum delivery models JobFit and ModuLearn. ...
How the climate crisis is transforming the meaning of ‘sustainability’ in business

In his 2021 letter to CEOs, Larry Fink, the CEO and chairman of BlackRock, the world’s largest investment manager, wrote: “No issue ranks higher than climate change on our clients’ lists of priorities.” His comment reflected a growing unease with how the climate crisis is already disrupting businesses. Companies’ concerns about climate change have typically been focused on their operational, financial and reputational risks, the latter associated with the growing importance of the issue among young people. Now, climate change is calling into question the traditional paradigm of corporate sustainability and how companies address their impacts on society and the planet overall. As...
Sustainability-communications manager hired

Farmers for Sustainable Food recently hired Anne Moore to serve as the organization’s sustainability-communications manager. She will expand promotion of the organization’s work, especially the efforts of farmer-led watershed conservation groups supported by Farmers for Sustainable Food. The nonprofit is a collaborative, industry-supported effort to promote and support farmer-led solutions to environmental challenges.
The It Service Management Tools Market To Integrate Inquisition With Innovation

Understanding various facets of the global IT service management tools market, Persistence Market Research has come up with an analytical research publication titled "IT Service Management Tools Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012-2016) and Forecast (2017-2025)". The comprehensive IT service management tools research report focuses on various developments, trends, restraints, opportunities, drivers and challenges impacting the growth of the global IT service management tools market. These factors vary in magnitude in different regions for which a detailed analyses is covered in this research report. Along with this, a detailed competition assessment and forecasts for a period of eight years, from 2017-2025, are elaborated with respect to each segment and sub-segment of the global IT service management tools market.
API management is a data integration problem

With data being increasingly stuck behind different services, API management is becoming more and more of a data integration challenge. Currently most companies view API management as an access problem, but Avadhoot Kulkarni, product manager at Progress, recommends they shift their mindset and view it as a data problem instead.
Enterprise Connect 2021 United the Enterprise Communications and Collaboration Industry Digitally

Enterprise Connect 2022 is Scheduled for March 21-24, 2022 at the Gaylord Palms in Orlando, FL. Enterprise Connect, the leading conference and exhibition for enterprise communications and collaboration, brought corporate IT decision makers together virtually with solution providers to focus on the issues central to the enterprise communications and collaboration industry, this week.
