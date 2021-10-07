Communication and Connection: Their Integral Roles in Crisis Management

Change is upon us here at UCF. Whether it was planned like the Knight Vision project, or unplanned like all we are experiencing with the COVID-19 pandemic, change is one of the only constants in our world and lives. I was once told by a mentor that when dealing with change, I must first take the time to understand why the change is necessary, juxtapose the change against what I perceive as normal in my sphere of influence, and finally assess how it will improve my circumstance. Once I have made those assessments and concluded that the change is warranted, I must take several additional steps over time; (i) embrace the change, (ii) champion the change and (iii) become the change. John Kotter in his landmark book “Leading Change” states that “vision connotates something grand or mystical, but the direction that guides successful transformations is often simple and mundane.” In essence, we must all strive to become vision carriers to drive positive and lasting change.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 7 DAYS AGO