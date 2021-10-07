CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Follow Up to 2020 Research: Employee Mental Health Leaps in Priority

By Shereen Hashem
Occupational Health Safety
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe majority of employees believe it’s important that a company prioritizes their mental health. A new survey finds 78 percent of American employees feel “empowered” to let someone at their company know when they aren’t feeling well. Whether it be physically or mentally, up from 40 percent in 2020. These findings are from a U.S. employee wellness survey commissioned by TELUS International, a leading global customer experience and digital solutions provider. Current survey results, compared to those in October 2020, indicate that employers have changed their approach towards supporting mental health in the workplace. The research shows employee phone calls are better supporting mental health needs. Fewer employees say they would quit their job for another one that better prioritized its employees’ mental health: 57 percent in 2021 vs. 80 percent in 2020.

