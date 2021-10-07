CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jackson County, AR

Flood Warning issued for Jackson, Woodruff by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-10 08:56:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-15 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Jackson; Woodruff The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas Cache River Near Patterson affecting Woodruff and Jackson Counties. The Flood Warning is now in effect until Friday evening The Flood Warning continues for the Cache River Near Patterson. * Until Friday evening. * At 8:15 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 9.4 feet. * Flood stage is 9.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Thursday afternoon and continue falling to 8.8 feet Friday morning. * Impact...At 9.0 feet, Low swampy timberland along the river begins to flood. Flood gates should be closed and equipment moved out of the low grounds along the river and tributaries. Fld Observed Forecast 7 AM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed Crest Time Date Cache River Patterson 9.0 9.4 Sun 8 AM 9.4 9.4 9.3 Slow Fall

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Gruden ouster over emails marks latest stain on NFL

Jon Gruden’s resignation as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders — spurred by sudden fallout from reporting by The Wall Street Journal and The New York Times on past emails in which the 58-year-old used racist, homophobic and misogynistic language — is the latest demerit for the National Football League, which frequently struggles with player and coach misconduct.
NFL
NBC News

Travelers crossing land borders into U.S. to face vaccine requirement

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas is expected to announce new vaccination requirements Wednesday for legal travelers entering the U.S. from Canada and Mexico, according to senior administration officials who briefed the media about the plans. Beginning early next month, nonessential travelers, such as those entering for tourism or to visit...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Jackson County, AR
State
Arkansas State
County
Woodruff County, AR
NBC News

A record 4.3 million workers walked off the job in August

The Job Openings and Labor Turnover Summary for August, released Tuesday morning, found that the number of job openings took a breather from the record highs it has been notching in recent months, but a record 4.3 million workers walked off the job. Job openings fell from a record of...
BUSINESS
The Hill

Texas governor opens new front on vaccine mandates

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) is opening a new front in the war over vaccine mandates, setting up a showdown with the Biden administration. Abbott on Monday issued an executive order banning COVID-19 vaccine mandates by any “entity in Texas,” including private businesses. That order conflicts with a forthcoming federal regulation announced by President Biden to require that businesses with 100 or more employees ensure their workers are vaccinated or get tested weekly.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOXBusiness

Netflix employee who was suspended after Dave Chappelle criticism is reinstated

A software engineer who was suspended by Netflix after she criticized Dave Chappelle’s standup special for what she claimed were anti-transgender jokes in a viral tweet and then attended a quarterly meeting meant for higher-ups said she has been reinstated. Terra Field, who identifies as a transgender woman, tweeted earlier...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy